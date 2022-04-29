Genshin Impact 2.7: Will Yelan be a Support or a DPS?

Even though she still hasn’t been released, we can say without a shadow of a doubt that Yelan, Genshin Impact‘s upcoming 5-star Hydro Archer, is already a fan favorite, thanks to her design, kit, and lore. But, will Yelan be a DPS or a support? To answer that and more here’s both a comprehensive look at her kit as well as everything you need to know regarding what her optimal role in a composition will be.

Yelan’s Kit

According to many leaks, including the description of Yelan’s kit featured in Project Amber, her NA sequence will be composed of 4 consecutive bow shots, while her charged attack will allow her to shoot an elemental infused Hydro arrow. With that said, after staying off the field for 5 seconds, Yelan will then enter Breakthrough, which will allow her to shoot a Breakthrough Barb as her next charged shot. The shot will not only deal Hydro damage based on her HP but will also have an 80% decreased charge time.

Yelan’s Elemental Skill, Lingering Lifeline, on the other hand, will allow her to run through the battlefield, marking the targets she comes in contact with. At the end of her run, all marked enemies will suffer Hydro damage. Yelan will also be able to deal massive off-the-field damage thanks to her Elemental Burst, Depth-Clarion Dice, which will allow her to deal AoE Hydro damage and then generate an Exquisite Throw construct. The construct will then perform Hydro coordinated attacks together with your active character. The Exquisite Throw attacks, as well as Yelan’s Elemental Skill and Burst, will all scale off her overall HP.

Will Yelan be a Support or a DPS?

Taking into account all the leaks, Yelan will be an offensive support/sub-DPS whose main strength, on C1, will lie in her ability to deal massive amounts of of-the-field Hydro damage while also enabling reactions, thanks to her Elemental Burst and her massive HP scaling. On another note, it’s safe to assume that she will be a great fit for both Hu Tao-focused compositions and for many National team variations, where she will take on the role currently performed by Xingqiu.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.