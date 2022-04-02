Genshin Impact Yelan Leaks: Role, Elemental Skill, Burst, Talents, Constellations, and More

Genshin Impact‘s version 2.6 “Zephyr of the Violet Garden” is here and with it a new wave of leaks, now regarding the game’s upcoming version 2.7 and its already announced featured characters Yelan and Kuki Shinobu, surfaced. With that said, and to help all of those who are currently pondering on whether or not to pull for Yelan, here’s everything we know about Yelan, Genshin Impact’s upcoming Hydro 5-star Bow wielder.

Yelan’s Role

According to the many leaks, Yelan will be offensive support/sub-DPS, focused on dealing massive Hydro damage and enabling reactions, thanks to not only her Elemental Burst, Depth-Clarion Dice, but also to her Breakthrough mechanic. Overall, at C0, she will work on a matter similar to Xingqiu, offering a steady and frequent amount of Hydro damage/application as your DPS deals damage. Whoever, differently than most offensive supports, Yelan’s skills will all scale of her maximum HP. Yelan will also have a Crit Rate ascension stat.

Normal/Charged Attacks

According to the leaks, Yelan’s NA sequence will feature 4 consecutive bow shots, while her Charged Attack will consist of an Aimed Shot capable of dealing Hydro DMG. But that’s not all, since, after staying off the field for 5 seconds, Yelan will enter her Breakthrough state, decreasing her next Charged Shot’s charge time by 80%. The said charged shot will also, once fully charged, allow her to fire a Breakthrough Barb, dealing massive Aoe Hydro damage based on her max HP.

Yelan Leaks: Elemental Skill and Burst

According to the most recent leaks, as well as the description of both her skills on Project Amber, Yelan’s Elemental Skill, Lingering Lifeline, will allow her to run freely across the battlefield, marking enemies during her run. Once she stops, all marked enemies will be hit with an explosion dealing Hydro DMG based on Yelan’s overall HP. When held, the skill will allow Yelan to sprint further and, once the spring ends, Yelan will have a 34% chance of entering her Breakthrough state.

Her Elemental Burst. Depth-Clarion Dice, on the other hand, will allow Yelan to deal massive Aoe Hydro Damage, while also creating an Exquisite Throw. The construct will then follow the on-field character and deal coordinated attacks dealing damage based on Yelan’s Maximum HP every time the on-field character performs a normal attack. Only one wave of coordinated attacks can occur per second. The skill will last for 15 seconds and will have an 18 seconds cooldown.

You can check out a full showcase of Yalen’s Normal/Charged attacks, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst, below:

Yelan Leaks: Passive Talents and Constellations

According to the leaks, Yelan’s first Passive Talent, Turn Control, will allow her maximum HP to be raised by 6%,12%,18%, or 30%, depending on the number of different elemental types featured in the composition. Her second talent, Adapt With Ease, will, on the other hand, increase the on-field character’s damage by 1% if the Exquisite Throw is in play. The value will then be increased by 3,5% per second and can be increased to a maximum of 50%.

Also according to the leaks, as well as the descriptions presented on Project Amber, her constellations will be focused on increasing the availability of her Elemental Skill, increasing the damage of her Exquisite Throw, and buffing the composition’s maximum HP. Her sixth constellation will also unlock Yelan’s Mastermind state. You can check out a short description of all her Constellations below, based on the descriptions present on Project Amber and revealed by known leaker Dimbreath:

Enter the Plotters (C1) : Adds an extra Elemental Skill charge (Like Xiao’s).

Taking All Comers (C2) : When a coordinated attack is performed by the Exquisite Throw, an additional arrow will be fired, dealing Hydro damage equal to 20% of Yelan’s Max HP. Only one extra attack can be performed every 2.8 seconds.

: When a coordinated attack is performed by the Exquisite Throw, an additional arrow will be fired, dealing Hydro damage equal to 20% of Yelan’s Max HP. Only one extra attack can be performed every 2.8 seconds. Dealer’s Sleight (C3) : Increases her Elemental Skill level by 3.

: Increases her Elemental Skill level by 3. Bait-and-Switch (C4): Increases the HP of the whole composition by 10% for every enemy marked during Yelan’s Elemental Skill. The effect will last for 25 seconds.

Increases the HP of the whole composition by 10% for every enemy marked during Yelan’s Elemental Skill. The effect will last for 25 seconds. Beware the Trickster’s Dice (C5) : Increases her Elemental Burst level by 3.

: Increases her Elemental Burst level by 3. Winner Take All (C6): After using her Elemental Burst, Yelan will enter her Mastermind state. When in the state, all of Yelan’s normal attacks will be considered fully charged Breakthrough Barbs. Each shot will also be considered a charged attack and deal 130% of their normal damage. The state will last for 20 seconds or until Yelan fires 6 shots.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.

- This article was updated on April 2nd, 2022