Genshin Impact 4.2 Leaks: Will Furina be a Support or a DPS?

Image: HoYoverse

Given how the Archons can be considered some of the best in their respective roles in Genshin Impact, the wait for the debut of the game’s Hydro Archon Furina on version 4.2 could not be higher. But will Furina be a Support like Nahida or a DPS like the Raiden Shogun?

Will Furina be a Support or a DPS in Genshin Impact?

According to her leaked kit, currently featured on the Genshin Impact fan-made database Project Amber, Furina will be a 5-star Hydro Sword Sub-DPS/Healer, whose role will be directly dependent on whether she is aligned to Ousia or Pneuma at the time. Although her native alignment when on the field will be Ousia, she will be able to freely switch to Pneuma by performing her signature charged attack.

Both her Damage and healing will scale off her maximum HP. She will have in her Elemental Burst, Let the People Rejoice, her biggest strength, as performing it will allow her to deal AOE Hydro damage equal to 31.5% of her Max HP at level 10. Furina’s Ascension stat will be CRIT Rate.

Genshin Impact Furina Leaks: NA/CA, Elemental Skill, Burst, and Talents

You can check out an overview of Furina’s NA/CA, Elemental Skill, and Burst, below, based on the leaked descriptions currently featured on Project Amber:

Normal/Charged Attack (Soloist’s Solicitation) : Will allow her to perform either 4 continuous sword attacks or a solo dance (charged attack). The solo dance will also change her Ousia/Pneuma alligment.

: Will allow her to perform either 4 continuous sword attacks or a solo dance (charged attack). The solo dance will also change her Ousia/Pneuma alligment. Elemental Skill (Salon Solitaire) : Will deal Hydro damage based on her HP and then summon either the Salon Members (Ousia) or the Singers of the Streams (Pneuma). The summons will stay in the field for 30 seconds and the skill will have a 20 seconds cooldown. Salon Members: Will deal damage based on Furina’s HP to either enemies close by or to the one the on-field character is targetting. If your on-field character’s HP is higher than 50, the members will drain their HP to increase their damage. Singers of the Streams: Will periodically heal the on-field character based on Furina’s Max HP.

: Will deal Hydro damage based on her HP and then summon either the Salon Members (Ousia) or the Singers of the Streams (Pneuma). The summons will stay in the field for 30 seconds and the skill will have a 20 seconds cooldown. Elemental Brust (Let the People Rejoice): Will deal massive Hydro DMG based on her max HP and allow all party members to enter the Universal Revelry state, which will increase their damage and increase their healing bonus based on the amount of HP lost during the state’s duration (18 seconds).

Also according to Project Amber, Furina’s first talent, Endless Waltz, will allow her to heal an off-the-field party member if the on-field character is overheated by any other source.

Her secondary talent, Unheard Confession, will increase the damage dealt by her Salon Solitaires by 0.7% (to a max of 28%) and decrease the healing interval of her Singers of the Streams by 0.4% (to a maximum of 16%) for every 1.000 HP she has. Her exploration skill will decrease the cooldown of Xenochromatic abilities by 30%.

Genshin Impact 4.2 is expected to debut during the second half of November 2023.

- This article was updated on September 26th, 2023