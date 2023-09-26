How to Get All Genshin Impact 4.1 Anniversary Rewards

Image: HoYoverse

Genshin Impact will be celebrating its third anniversary a day after the debut of its new version 4.1 “To the Stars Shining in the Depths”, and as you might expect, HoYoverse will be celebrating the mark by gifting players both Primogems, as well as a few exclusive rewards. But are we getting a free 5-star this time? Here’s how to claim all of the anniversary rewards set to be available during Genshin Impact 4.1.

All Genshin Impact 4.1 Anniversary Rewards and How to Get Them

Well, it turns out that three times is not the charm, as according to HoYoverse, in this year’s Treasures Along the Road: A Thank-You Gift anniversary event, players will be able to get a total of 1,600 Primogems, 4x Fragile Resin, and two exclusive gadgets.

You will be able to claim your gifts by simply logging in for four days after September 28, 2023. Only those above AR level 2 will be able to claim their rewards.

The rewards will be divided in the order below and will be available until the end of version 4.1.

September 28 or First Login: 400 Primogems + Itty Bitty Octobaby (Exclusive Gadget)

400 Primogems + Itty Bitty Octobaby (Exclusive Gadget) September 29 or Second Login: 400 Primogems + 2 Fragile Resin

400 Primogems + 2 Fragile Resin September 30 or Thir Login: 400 Primogems + 2 Fragile Resin

400 Primogems + 2 Fragile Resin October 1st or Fourth Login: 400 Primogems + Portable Aerodynamic Gelatinous Bubble Generator (Exclusive Gadget)

Although not part of the celebration, Genshin Impact’s version 4.1 will also feature a seven-day login event, which will reward players with a total of 10 Intertwined Fates, 80,000 Mora, as well as character and weapon ascension materials. Only those above AR level 5 will be able to take part in the event and get their rewards.

You can check out how the rewards will be divided below:

Day 1: 1x Intertwined Fate

1x Intertwined Fate Day 2: 80,000 Mora

80,000 Mora Day 3: 2x Intertwined Fate

2x Intertwined Fate Day 4: 18x Mystic Enhancement Ore

18x Mystic Enhancement Ore Day 5: 2x Intertwined Fate

2x Intertwined Fate Day 6: 8x Hero’s Wit

8x Hero’s Wit Day 7: 5x Intertwined Fate

As if preparing players for the playable debut of the Hydro Archon Furina on version 4.2, all Crystal top-up bonuses will also be reset once version 4.1 debuts on September 27, 2023.

This guide was made while playing Genshin Impact on PC and PS5.

- This article was updated on September 25th, 2023