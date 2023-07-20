All Standard Banner Characters in Genshin Impact 3.8

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

Currently, Genshin Impact features a total of three character-focused banners, two of which are limited-event ones, and one standard one, also known as Wanderlust Invocation. But which characters are available as part of the Standard Banner? With that said, here are all the characters confirmed to be featured as part of the Genshin Impact Standard Banner from now until version 3.6.

All Standard Banner Characters in Genshin Impact 3.6

All 5-star Characters Part of the Wanderlust Invocation Banner

Genshin Impact’s Standard or Wanderlust Invocation Banner currently features Jean, Diluc, Keqing, Mona, Qiqi, and Tighnari as its 5-stars. During the Special Program focused on the game’s upcoming version 3.5, it was revealed that the game’s upcoming 5-star Pyro Claymore Dehya will be added to the banner’s selection on version 3.6.

To recap, here are all 5-star characters currently featured as part of Genshin impact’s Wanderlust Invocation Banner, as well as all confirmed to be added to it until version 3.6:

Jean.

Diluc.

Mona.

Keqing.

Qiqi.

Tighnari (Added on version 3.1).

(Added on version 3.1). Dehya (Will be added on version 3.6).

All 4-star Characters Part of the Wanderlust Invocation Banner

The game’s standard banner features all 4-star characters ever released. With that said, It’s still unknown whether or not Mika, who is set to be released on version 3.5, will be added to the banner on version 3.6, although it is very likely.

To recap, here are all 4-star characters currently featured as part of Genshin impact’s Wanderlust Invocation Banner:

Faruzan

Sayu

Heizou

Sucrose

Chongyun

Diona

Kaeya

Layla

Rosaria

Collei

Beidou

Dori

Fischl

Kujou Sara

Kuki Shinobu

Lisa

Razor

Gorou

Ningguang

Noelle

Yun Jin

Barbara

Candace

Xingqiu

Amber

Bennett

Thoma

Xiangling

Xinyan

Yanfei

Now that you know all the characters currently featured as part of Genshin Impact’s Standard or Wanderlust Invocation Banner, it’s important to point out that the Pity System on Genshin impact triggers at the moment you hit 90 pulls. Meaning that you will win a guaranteed 5-star Character/Weapon upon hitting the number of pulls in the banner.

It’s also vital to point out that it is very inadvisable to expend Primogems in order to pull for the game’s Standard Banner. So make sure to save your resources for the seasonal banners.

- This article was updated on July 20th, 2023