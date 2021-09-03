Genshin Impact Fishing Spots Map: All Places to Fish in Monstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma

Fishing was added to Genshin Impact in version 2.1, but there are only a few specific spots where you can find fish. There are currently 27 fishing spots in total in Genshin Impact. Fishing spots can be found all over Teyvat, and you can find different types of fish in Monstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma. Here’s where you can find every fishing spot in Genshin Impact.
How to Find Fishing Spots in Genshin Impact
You can’t just fish in any body of water in Genshin Impact. You will have to keep an eye out for specific fishing spots, which are designated by ripples on the water’s surface. You should also be able to see fish clearly swimming around near the surface of the water.
You can keep track of any fishing spots you’ve found by placing a pin on the map. MiHoYo has added a special pin in the new update just for this purpose, so feel free to mark your favorite spots with the new hook icon.
Monstadt Fishing Spots
There are 8 fishing spots in Monstadt. They’re all fairly close to each other as well, so you won’t have to travel too far to visit all of them. Here are all 8 fishing spots in Monstadt and the fish found in them:
- Stormterror’s Lair North
- Aizen Medaka
- Crystalfish
- Dawncatcher
- Medaka
- Stormterror’s Lair South
- Aizen Medaka
- Dawncatcher
- Medaka
- Tea-Colored Shirakodai
- Stormbearer Mountains
- Aizen Medaka
- Crystalfish
- Rusty Koi
- Golden Koi
- Tea-Colored Shirakodai
- East of Monstadt
- Aizen Medaka
- Akai Maou
- Bitter Pufferfish
- Pufferfish
- Medaka
- Tea-Colored Shirakodai
- Venomspine Fish
- South of Monstadt
- Medaka
- Aizen Medaka
- Akai Maou
- Bitter Pufferfish
- Pufferfish
- Tea-Colored Shirakodai
- Venomspine Fish
- Falcon Coast River
- Medaka
- Aizen Medaka
- Venomspine Fish
- Tea-Colored Shirakodai
- Dawn Winery
- Medaka
- Aizen Medaka
- Pufferfish
- Bitter Pufferfish
- Akai Maou
- Tea-Colored Shirakodai
- Venomspine Fish
- Dragonspine
- Medaka
- Lunged Stickleback
- Snowstrider
- Tea-Colored Shirakodai
Liyue Fishing Spots
There are 11 fishing spots in Liyue. This region has the most fishing locations out of all the regions in Teyvat, and it is home to a wide variety of fish. Most types of fish can be found in Liyue, so it’s a great place to cast your line. Here are all 11 fishing spots in Liyue and the fish found in them:
- Northwest Bishui Plain #1
- Betta
- Brown Shirakodai
- Medaka
- Northwest Bishui Plain #2
- Crystalfish
- Dawncatcher
- Medaka
- Brown Shirakodai
- Qingce Village
- Crystalfish
- Dawncatcher
- Bitter Pufferfish
- Brown Shirakodai
- Sweet-Flower Medaka
- Mt. Aocang
- Abiding Angelfish
- Crystalfish
- Dawncatcher
- Medaka
- Sweet-Flower Medaka
- West of Wangshu Inn
- Akai Maou
- Betta
- Brown Shirakodai
- Golden Koi
- Rusty Koi
- Sweet-Flower Medaka
- Dihua Marsh
- Brown Shirakodai
- Dawncatcher
- Medaka
- Sweet-Flower Medaka
- River East of Mt. Hulao
- Betta Brown
- Crystalfish
- Dawncatcher
- Medaka
- Sweet-Flower Medaka
- Shirakodai
- Bridge West of Mingyun Village
- Akai Maou
- Betta
- Brown Shirakodai
- Golden Koi
- Rusty Koi
- Sweet-Flower Medaka
- Tianqiu Valley
- Betta
- Crystalfish
- Medaka
- Luhua Pool
- Akai Maou
- Betta
- Brown Shirakodai
- Golden Koi
- Rusty Koi
- Sweet-Flower Medaka
- Southeast of Liyue Harbor
- Betta
- Crystalfish
- Dawncatcher
- Pufferfish
- Sweet-Flower Medaka
Inazuma Fishing Spots
There are 8 fishing spots spread across Inazuma. The map above only shows 7 spots, but there are two fishing locations in close proximity to one another on Seirai Island. Here are all 8 fishing spots in Inazuma and the fish found in them:
- North of Sangonomiya Shrine
- Crystalfish
- Dawncatcher
- Medaka
- Glaze Medaka
- Lunged Stickleback
- Purple Shirakodai
- Suigetsu Pool
- Crystalfish
- Dawncatcher
- Medaka
- Glaze Medaka
- Lunged Stickleback
- Purple Shirakodai
- Nazuchi Beach
- Bitter Pufferfish
- Lunged Stickleback
- Medaka
- Purple Shirakodai
- Shipwreck East of Tatarasuna
- Raimei Angelfish
- Ritou
- Akai Maou
- Bitter Pufferfish
- Glaze Medaka
- Lunged Stickleback
- Pufferfish
- Violet Court Domain
- Glaze Medaka
- Lunged Stickleback
- Purple Shirakodai
- East of Koseki Village
- Akai Maou
- Glaze Medaka
- Golden Koi
- Rusty Koi
- Lunged Stickleback
- Purple Shirakodai
- West of Fort Hirafumi
- Crytalfish
- Dawncatcher
- Medaka
- Pufferfish
- Purple Shirakodai
Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, and mobile devices.
- This article was updated on September 3rd, 2021