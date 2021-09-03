Genshin Impact Fishing Spots Map: All Places to Fish in Monstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma

Fishing was added to Genshin Impact in version 2.1, but there are only a few specific spots where you can find fish. There are currently 27 fishing spots in total in Genshin Impact. Fishing spots can be found all over Teyvat, and you can find different types of fish in Monstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma. Here’s where you can find every fishing spot in Genshin Impact.

How to Find Fishing Spots in Genshin Impact

You can’t just fish in any body of water in Genshin Impact. You will have to keep an eye out for specific fishing spots, which are designated by ripples on the water’s surface. You should also be able to see fish clearly swimming around near the surface of the water.

You can keep track of any fishing spots you’ve found by placing a pin on the map. MiHoYo has added a special pin in the new update just for this purpose, so feel free to mark your favorite spots with the new hook icon.

Monstadt Fishing Spots

There are 8 fishing spots in Monstadt. They’re all fairly close to each other as well, so you won’t have to travel too far to visit all of them. Here are all 8 fishing spots in Monstadt and the fish found in them:

Stormterror’s Lair North Aizen Medaka Crystalfish Dawncatcher Medaka

Stormterror’s Lair South Aizen Medaka Dawncatcher Medaka Tea-Colored Shirakodai

Stormbearer Mountains Aizen Medaka Crystalfish Rusty Koi Golden Koi Tea-Colored Shirakodai

East of Monstadt Aizen Medaka Akai Maou Bitter Pufferfish Pufferfish Medaka Tea-Colored Shirakodai Venomspine Fish

South of Monstadt Medaka Aizen Medaka Akai Maou Bitter Pufferfish Pufferfish Tea-Colored Shirakodai Venomspine Fish

Falcon Coast River Medaka Aizen Medaka Venomspine Fish Tea-Colored Shirakodai

Dawn Winery Medaka Aizen Medaka Pufferfish Bitter Pufferfish Akai Maou Tea-Colored Shirakodai Venomspine Fish

Dragonspine Medaka Lunged Stickleback Snowstrider Tea-Colored Shirakodai



Liyue Fishing Spots

There are 11 fishing spots in Liyue. This region has the most fishing locations out of all the regions in Teyvat, and it is home to a wide variety of fish. Most types of fish can be found in Liyue, so it’s a great place to cast your line. Here are all 11 fishing spots in Liyue and the fish found in them:

Northwest Bishui Plain #1 Betta Brown Shirakodai Medaka

Northwest Bishui Plain #2 Crystalfish Dawncatcher Medaka Brown Shirakodai

Qingce Village Crystalfish Dawncatcher Bitter Pufferfish Brown Shirakodai Sweet-Flower Medaka

Mt. Aocang Abiding Angelfish Crystalfish Dawncatcher Medaka Sweet-Flower Medaka

West of Wangshu Inn Akai Maou Betta Brown Shirakodai Golden Koi Rusty Koi Sweet-Flower Medaka

Dihua Marsh Brown Shirakodai Dawncatcher Medaka Sweet-Flower Medaka

River East of Mt. Hulao Betta Brown Crystalfish Dawncatcher Medaka Sweet-Flower Medaka Shirakodai

Bridge West of Mingyun Village Akai Maou Betta Brown Shirakodai Golden Koi Rusty Koi Sweet-Flower Medaka

Tianqiu Valley Betta Crystalfish Medaka

Luhua Pool Akai Maou Betta Brown Shirakodai Golden Koi Rusty Koi Sweet-Flower Medaka

Southeast of Liyue Harbor Betta Crystalfish Dawncatcher Pufferfish Sweet-Flower Medaka



Inazuma Fishing Spots

There are 8 fishing spots spread across Inazuma. The map above only shows 7 spots, but there are two fishing locations in close proximity to one another on Seirai Island. Here are all 8 fishing spots in Inazuma and the fish found in them:

North of Sangonomiya Shrine Crystalfish Dawncatcher Medaka Glaze Medaka Lunged Stickleback Purple Shirakodai

Suigetsu Pool Crystalfish Dawncatcher Medaka Glaze Medaka Lunged Stickleback Purple Shirakodai

Nazuchi Beach Bitter Pufferfish Lunged Stickleback Medaka Purple Shirakodai

Shipwreck East of Tatarasuna Raimei Angelfish

Ritou Akai Maou Bitter Pufferfish Glaze Medaka Lunged Stickleback Pufferfish

Violet Court Domain Glaze Medaka Lunged Stickleback Purple Shirakodai

East of Koseki Village Akai Maou Glaze Medaka Golden Koi Rusty Koi Lunged Stickleback Purple Shirakodai

West of Fort Hirafumi Crytalfish Dawncatcher Medaka Pufferfish Purple Shirakodai



Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on September 3rd, 2021