Among the wide array of specialties featured in Genshin Impact, very few are as handy as the Calla Lilies, which can be used in both cooking and ascending Kaeya and Diona. But where can you find the local specialty in the game? Now, here are all Calla Lily locations in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact All Calla Lily Locations: Where to Find Calla Lilies in Genshin Impact

As a local specialty, Calla Lilies can only be found on Mondstad. With that said, the biggest concentration of them can be found around the lake north of Springvale (east on Map view), on Dapauga Gorge, and on the shores south of Dawn Winery.

You can check out the location of all Calla Lilies featured in Genshin Impact below, as they are showcased on the game’s official interactive map:

Overall, you can find 54 Calla Lilies in Genshin Impact. Once caught, they will then respawn once every 3 days. You will need to gather a total of 168 Calla Lilies in order to ascend either Kaeya or Diona to level 90.

The Best Calla Lily Farm Route in Genshin Impact

Although given their locations, there is no quick way to get all Calla Lilies without the need to use multiple Waypoints, we recommend that you first of all head to the Teleport Waypoint located by the lake north of Springvale, where you can find 15 of the local specialty on the shores.

After doing that, we recommend that you head to the waypoint located in the pathway to Mondstadt, more specifically in front of the bonfire. Once there, just follow the path toward the beach where you first met Paimon in order to grab a total of 9 before then heading toward the other areas of the map.

