Genshin Impact Kaeya DPS Build: How to Build Kaeya as a Physical DPS

Image: HoYoverse

Among the wide array of characters in Genshin Impact, very few are able to compete with Kaeya in the utility department, given his ability to work as a support/sub-DPS, as well as an on-field Elemental DPS. But did you know that the Cavalry Captain is also able to excel as a Physical DPS? Now, here’s how to build Kaeya as a top-tier Physical DPS in Genshin Impact.

Is Physical DPS Kaeya Viable?

Given his high normal and charged attack multipliers as well as the great Crit Rate boost offered by his first constellation, Kaeya can be considered one of the game’s top 4-star Physical DPS’, only falling behind Razor and in some cases Fischl.

Given the fact that his best 4-star weapon can be acquired by crafting, the way he can work well with many artifact sets, and his ability to work in all stages of the game, Physical Kaeya is a great pick for all and is able to fill in really well, especially in the early Abyss floors.

Best Artifacts for Physical DPS Kaeya

As you may have already guessed, the best artifact set for Physical Kaeya will be a 4-piece Pale Flame. The set is our main choice as the short cooldown of Kaeya’s Elemental Skill will allow whim to make full use of the set’s effect in order to get a massive boost in Physical DMG and ATK%.

If using a full Pale Flame is not an option, using a mixed set featuring a 2-piece Pale Flame plus either a 2-piece Bloodstained Chivalry or any ATK%-focused set can also work really well.

You can check out the best main stat for each artifact piece below:

Flower of Life: HP%.

HP%. Plume of Death: ATK%.

ATK%. Sands of Eon: ATK%

ATK% Goblet of Eonothem: Physical DMG Bonus.

Physical DMG Bonus. Circlet of Logos: Crit DMG (Invest of CRIT Rate only if you failed to reach the 50% threshold with the other pieces + Passive.)

Related: Genshin Impact Barbara DPS Build: How to Build Barbara as Top Tier Elemental DPS

Best Weapons for Physical Kaeya

The best weapon for Physical Kaeya will be the Aquila Favonia, thanks to the 5-star sword’s massive base ATK value and ability to offer a huge amount of Physical DMG.

Our main 4-star pick as well as our second pick overall will be the use of a fully refined Prototype Rancour, given the weapon’s great base ATK, Physical DMG substat, and handy passive.

To recap, you can check out the best weapons for Physical Kaeya below, as well as a great 5-star alternative:

5-star: Aquila Favonia / Primordial Jade Cutter

Aquila Favonia / Primordial Jade Cutter 4-Star: Prototype Rancour (R5)

Prototype Rancour (R5) F2P: Prototype Rancour

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

What Talents Should You Prioritize?

Given the fact that Kaeya’s biggest source of damage as a Physical DPS will lie on his NA and CA’s, we recommend that you level them up first and then shift your focus to evenly increasing the level of both his Elemental Skill and Burst.

The Best Team Compositions for Physical DPS Kaeya

When using a physical DPS’, it is vital that you make use of the superconduct reaction in order to massively increase your overall damage, and that is even more true in Keaya’s case (especially after C1). For that, we recommend the use of teams featuring an Electro unit capable of applying the element — aka Raiden Shogun or Fischl — and that of Cryo supports such as Diona, Layla, and Mika.

- This article was updated on March 12th, 2023