The Best Layla Support Build in Genshin Impact | Best Weapons, Artifacts, and Team Composition

Among the wide array of Cryo supports in Genshin Impact, Layla can be considered one of the best given her ability to both deal damage and effectively shield your party from it. But how should you build her? Now, here’s a Layla support build sure to bring the most out of her in Genshin Impact.

The Best Layla Support Build in Genshin Impact | Best Artifacts, Stats, and Substats

Taking into account the fact that a large part of Layla’s set scales off her overall HP, as well as the fact that her biggest source of damage will lie in her Elemental Burst, the best overall set for her is either a 4-piece Tenacity of the Millelith or a mixed set between Tenacity of the Millelith and Noblesse Oblige/Blizzard Strayer.

When using her as part of Cryo-focused teams, using a 4-piece Blizzard Strayer can also work well, although its use is unadvised given her role and the fact that she will not provide any kind of buff to the team with it.

You can check out the best main stat for each artifact piece below:

Flower of Life: HP%.

HP%. Plume of Death: ATK%.

ATK%. Sands of Eon: ER / HP%

ER / HP% Goblet of Eonothem: Cryo DMG Bonus.

Cryo DMG Bonus. Circlet of Logos: Crit Rate.

The Best Weapons for Layla

Given her set, the best overall weapon for Layla is the 5-star Key of Khaj-Nisut. The weapon is perfect for her given its HP% substat as well as its extremely useful buff.

4-star wise, our main picks will be the use of either the Favonius Sword or the Sacrificial Sword. The weapons are our main choices given their ability to offer a great deal of ER and in the case of the Sacrificial Sword, increase Layla’s energy generation capacity.

Just like in Albedo’s cave, using a fully refined Harbinger of Dawn can also work well for Layla, as the 3-star sword will massively increase her CRIT Rate and DMG.

To recap, you can check out the best weapons for Layla below, as well as a great F2P option:

5-star: Key of Khaj-Nisut

Key of Khaj-Nisut 4-Star: Sacrificial Sword (R3+) / Favonius Sword / Harbinger of Dawn (R5)

Sacrificial Sword (R3+) / Favonius Sword / Harbinger of Dawn (R5) F2P: Favonius Sword

What Talents Should You Prioritize?

Given Layla’s role and set, we recommend that you level up her Elemental Skill and Burst simultaneously and only focus on her NA if you wish to triple-crown her.

The Best Team Compositions for Layla in Genshin Impact

As Layla is a character that shines through her ability to shield your DPS while both enabling Cryo-related reactions and dealing damage, she can be a great addition in teams focused on dealing either Physical, Pure Cryo, or Pyro damage through normal or reverse reactions.

Here are a few Layla team compositions sure to leave your opponents seeing stars:

Eula + Layla + Jean/ Kaedehara Kazuha+ Raiden Shogun/Fischl (C6)

Hu Tao + Xingqiu + Layla + Albedo/Zhongli/Yelan

Kamisato Ayaka/Ganyu + Layla + Sangonomiya Kokomi + Shenhe

Xiangling + Layla + Diona + Bennett/Xingqiu/Yelan

Razor + Layla + Kuki Shinobu/Raiden Shogun + Rosaria/Diona

Now that you know how to build Layla as a top-tier Cryo support, don’t forget to also check out the best teams in Genshin Impact.

- This article was updated on March 8th, 2023