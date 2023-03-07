New Genshin Impact Leaks Reveal that Faruzan and Layla Will Play Big Roles on 3.6

Image: HoYoverse, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

As Genshin Impact players dive into both the main questline and all side activities part of this year’s iteration of the Windblume Festival, new leaks regarding the game’s version 3.6 surfaced, revealing more about the role of 4-star Anemo bow wielder Faruzan and 4-star Cryo sword user Layla in the upcoming version.

According to the first leak, revealed by Team China and translated by Reddit user vivliz, both Faruzan and Layla will have center roles in the main quest/event of version 3.6, which will feature the gathering of the representatives of Sumeru’s Six Darshans. Apart from Layla and Faruzan, Wanderer, Cyno, Tighnari, and Kaveh will also each represent a distinct Darshan.

Team China also revealed a still from one of the cutscenes from the upcoming version, starring both Faruzan and Layla.

What are the Six Darshans in Genshin Impact?

In Sumeru, the Six Darshans are the six schools part of the Sumeru Akademiya, each focused on one field of study. Apart from its discipline, each Darshan is also represented by a color. You can check out a short description of each of the Darshans below:

Amurta: Represented by the color green. Focused on the study of Biology.

Represented by the color green. Focused on the study of Biology. Haravatat: Represented by the color black. Focused on the study of Semiotics.

Represented by the color black. Focused on the study of Semiotics. Rtawahist: Represented by the color blue. Focused on the study of the stars.

Represented by the color blue. Focused on the study of the stars. Spantamad: Represented by the color red. Focused on the study of the elements and alchemy as a whole.

Represented by the color red. Focused on the study of the elements and alchemy as a whole. Kshahrewar: Represented by the color white. Focused on the study of Technology as a whole.

Represented by the color white. Focused on the study of Technology as a whole. Vahumana: Represented by the color yellow. Focused on the study of Aetiology.

Which Darshan Will Each Character Represent?

Given the allegiances of each character, we can assume that Faruzan will represent Haravatat, Layla will represent Rtawahist, Cyno will represent Spantamad, Tighnari will represent Amurta, while Kaveh will represent Kshahrewar. Through elimination, the Wanderer will then very likely represent Vahumana during the event.

Genshin Impact’s version 3.6 is expected to be released in the second half of April 2023.

- This article was updated on March 6th, 2023