Overall, Faruzan can be considered the best Anemo-focused support on Genshin Impact, thanks to her ability to increase your Anemo DPS’ damage, generate particles, and lower the Anemo resistance of enemies. But how should you build Faruzan? Now, in order to help you bring out the most of out her, here’s the best Faruzan support build in Genshin Impact.

The Best Faruzan Support Build in Genshin Impact: Best Artifacts

Like many supports which have in their Elemental Burst their biggest weapon, we recommend that you make use of either a 4-piece Emblem of Severed Fate for the increase in ER and Burst DMG or use a set featuring a 4-piece Noblesse Oblige for its overall team-focused ATK boost.

You can check out the best main stats for each artifact piece below:

Flower of Life: HP%

HP% Plume of Death: ATK%

ATK% Sands of Eon: ER (ATK%)

ER (ATK%) Goblet of Eonothem: Anemo DMG Bonus

Anemo DMG Bonus Circlet of Logos: Crit Rate / DMG

It’s important to point out that, in order to actively make use of her Burst, we recommend that you reach a total of at least 150% ER. Reaching the Crit Rate/DMG threshold of 50/100 is also a must given her high Burst damage multipliers.

The Best Weapons for Support Faruzan

Overall, our main pick for Faruzan is the 5-star bow Elegy for the End. The Bow is our main choice as it will offer Faruzan a great amount of ATK and Energy Recharge. The 5-star bow Skyward Harp can also work really well thanks to its high base ATK stat, as Faruzan’s Hurricane Guard effect will increase the damage of Anemo attacks based on her base ATK.

4-star wise, our main pick will be the use of a fully refined Mouun’s Moon or that of either the Sacrificial Bow or the event-exclusive Fading Twilight bow. Using the Favonius Warbow can also work, thanks to the weapon’s overall utility.

To recap, you can check out the best weapons for Faruzan below, as well as a few F2P alternatives:

5-star: Elegy for the End

Elegy for the End 4-Star: Mouun’s Moon (R5) / Sacrificial Bow (R3+) / End of the Line / Fading Twilight / Favonius Warbow

Mouun’s Moon (R5) / Sacrificial Bow (R3+) / End of the Line / Fading Twilight / Favonius Warbow F2P alternatives: Favonius Warbow / Prototype Crescent

What Talents to Prioritize

We recommend that you prioritize leveling up Faruzan’s Elemental Burst, The Wind’s Secret Ways, above all else and then focus on her Elemental Skill, Wind Realm of Nasamjnin, thanks to its high damage multipliers.

The Best Teams for Faruzan

In order to bring the most out of Faruzan, it is vital that you make use of an Anemo DPS’, like Wanderer or Xiao. With that said if you plan on using the Wanderer, we recommend the use of a team featuring Diona as your main healer/Cryo support and the Raiden Shogun as your main battery/sub-DPS.

If you pick Xiao as your main DPS, we recommend the use of a team featuring Faruzan, Bennett, and shield support such as Zhongli or Albedo.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2022