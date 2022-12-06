Genshin Impact‘s version 3.3, set to bring to all the long-awaited debut of Scaramouche, now under the alias of Wanderer, is only a few hours away. But how can you build the Wanderer into a top-tier DPS? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s the best main DPS build for the Wanderer in Genshin Impact.

The Best Wanderer DPS Build in Genshin Impact: Best Artifacts

As usual for 5-star characters who debut together with new series of artifacts, the best artifact set for the Wanderer is a 4-piece Desert Pavilion Chronicle. The set will increase his Anemo DMG by 15%. while also increasing his ATK Speed by 10% and his Normal/Charged Attack DMG by 40% for 15 seconds after hitting an opponent with a charged attack.

Overall, the 4-piece set is a perfect fit for his playstyle, which relies heavily on performing both normal and charged attacks while in his Windfavored state.

You can check out the best main stats for each artifact piece below:

Flower of Life: HP%

HP% Plume of Death: ATK%

ATK% Sands of Eon: ATK%

ATK% Goblet of Eonothem: Anemo Damage Bonus

Anemo Damage Bonus Circlet of Logos: CRIT Rate% / CRIT Damage% (Depending on your weapon of choice or overall Crit Rate value)

Best Weapons for Wanderer

Overall, the best weapon for Wanderer is his signature Catalyst, Tulaytullah’s Remembrance, as the Catalyst will offer a massive amount of both attack (664) and CRIT Damage (44.1%), while also increasing his Normal Attack Speed by 10% and DMG by a maximum of 48% after performing his Elemental Skill.

If the Wanderer’s signature weapon is not an option, our main pick will be the 5-star Catalyst Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds, thanks to its great overall attack, CRIT Rate substat, and great passives.

4-star-wise, our main pick will be the use of The Widsith, thanks to its massive increase in Crit DMG, which will allow Wanderer to reach 200%+ CRIT Damage, and great passive.

To recap, you can check out the best weapons for the Wanderer below, as well as a few F2P alternatives:

5-star: Tulaytullah’s Remembrance / Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds

Tulaytullah’s Remembrance / Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds 4-Star: The Widsith (R3+) / Dodoco Tales (R5)

The Widsith (R3+) / Dodoco Tales (R5) F2P alternative: Dodoco Tales

What Talents to Prioritize

Given that, upon entering his Windfavored state, both of the Wanderer’s normal and charged attacks will scale off his Elemental Skill level, we recommend that you prioritize leveling it up first, and only then focus on his Elemental Burst, Kyougen: Five Ceremonial Plays. As he will not be making use of his standard NAs in optimal rotations, leveling up his normal and charged attacks is not necessary.

To recap, here’s in what order we recommend that you level up the Wanderer’s talents:

Elemental Skill > Elemental Burst > Normal and Charged Attacks.

The Best Teams for Wanderer

Team-wise, thanks to the Wanderer’s ability to gain buffs based on the elements his Windfavored state comes in contact with, we recommend the use of Diona as both a Cryo Support/Healer, Faruzan as your main offensive buffer, and the Raiden Shogun as your main battery/sub-DPS. Fischl can also work well as a battery/sub-DPS. Using Jean as your main healer and Layla and your Cryo support can also work well as you try to get Faruzan.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2022