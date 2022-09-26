Layla in Genshin Impact: All Abilities, Lore, Release Date, Leaks, and More

As we get ever closer to the release of Genshin Impact‘s version 3.1, HoYoverse officially revealed the first look at the game’s new Cryo Sword user Layla, set to debut together with a playable version of Nahida on version 3.2. But who is Layla, and more importantly, will she be a support or a DPS? Now, in order to answer that and more, as well as to help you be fully ready for her debut on version 3.2, here’s everything that was revealed and leaked about Layla.

Everything We Know About Layla in Genshin Impact

According to her official description, revealed by HoYoverse through Genshin Impact’s official Facebook page, Layla is a Rtawahist student currently specializing in Theoretical Astrology, who, thanks to the high expectations of her teachers and the pressure of preparing her thesis, suffers from a severe case of lack of sleep. She is also described as extremely resilient. According to her character description and quote, it is heavily implied that she may have an alter ego, “The Stars’ Blessing, who only appears when she sleeps.

Layla will be, as we mentioned above, a Cryo Sword user. she is also rumored to be a 4-star. Her constellation will be Luscinia.

Elemental Skill and Burst, Explained

Not much was leaked regarding Layla’s kit, which is common since the beta for version 3.2 still hasn’t started. With that said, according to known leaker UBatcha, her Elemental Skill will generate a shield, similar to Diona’s, while also dealing damage to enemies, while her Elemental Burst will allow her to deal Cryo damage in a large AoE, in a way that is, according to the leaker, similar to Lisa’s Elemental Burst.

It was also implied that her abilities may scale from her overall HP. You can check out UBacha’s post below, where they revealed the first info on Layla’s kit:

Layla – Girl (Like Ayaka)

Cryo (Like Ayaka)

Sword (Like Ayaka)

Her E makes shield (Like Diona), makes stars which do dmg

Her Q is makes a circle with a big thing in the middle (Like Lisa) and does cryo dmg She likes HP (Like Thoma) — UBatcha (@Ubatcha1) September 25, 2022

As her official reveal confirmed, and as we mentioned above, Layla is set to be released on Genshin Impact’s version 3.2, which is set to debut on November 2, 2022. Is still unknown if she will be featured as part of the first or second wave of banners,

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.