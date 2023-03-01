Image: HoYoverse, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

Genshin Impact‘s version 3.5 is here, allowing players all over the world to finally take Dehya to the field. But although many are currently seeing for themselves how Dehya fares when in battle, many are focused on saving for the arrival of the game’s upcoming Physical Support/Healer and 4-star Cryo Polearm wielder Mika. With that said, here’s the best Mika support build in Genshin Impact.

The Best Mika Support Build in Genshin Impact: Weapons, Artifacts, Teams, and More

The Best Artifacts for Support Mika

As a true support/healer, as well as given the fact that his Elemental Skill can be considered the true star of his kit, the best artifact set for Mika would be a 4-piece Tenacity of the Millelith. The set is our main choice as it will increase both the utility of Mika’s Elemental Skill and his overall healing.

You can check out the best main stats for each artifact piece below:

Flower of Life : HP.

: HP. Plume of Death : ATK.

: ATK. Sands of Eon: Energy Recharge.

Energy Recharge. Goblet of Eonothem : Crto DMG Bonus / HP%

: Crto DMG Bonus / HP% Circlet of Logos: CRIT Rate / CRIT DMG

In order to bring the best out of him, we recommend that you raise Mika’s ER to at least 170%, which will be easy if you use an ER Sands of Eon.

Related: Genshin Impact Tier List (3.4): The Best Main DPS’, Sub-DPS’, and Supports Ranked

The Best Weapons for Mika

As a support, Mika will benefit the most from Polearms featuring an ER substat, such as the Favonius Lance and the Prototype Starglitter. We do not recommend the use of 5-star weapons on him.

With that said, here are the best 5 and 4-star weapons for Mika:

5-Star: Engulfing Lightning / Skyward Spine

Engulfing Lightning / Skyward Spine 4-Star: Favonius Lance (R3+) / Prototype Starglitter

Favonius Lance (R3+) / Prototype Starglitter F2P Alternative: Prototype Starglitter

What Talents Should You Prioritize?

Given his role as a secondary healer/Physical Support, we will be focusing on leveling up both his Elemental Skill and Burst and only then focusing on his NA. Overall, here’s in what order we recommend you level up Mika’s Talents:

Elemental Skill > Elemental Burst > Normal and Charged Attacks.

The Best Teams for Support Mika

In battle, Mika can be considered the ideal partner for any Physical DPS, given his ability to offer a buff of up to 40% Physical damage. With that said, apart from Physical DPS such as Eula and Razor, we recommend that you make use of teams featuring a dedicated battery and ideally a main healer or shielder.

Here are a few team compositions sure to bring the most out of Mika in Genshin Impact:

Eula + Mika + Fischl + Raiden Shogun

Razor + Mika + Diona + Fischl / Raiden Shogun

Fischl / Kaeya (Physical) + Mika + Diona (for Fischl) / Fischl (for Kaeya) + Raiden Shogun

Now that you know how to build Mika as a top-tier support, don’t forget to also check out where to find his main ascension material in Genshin Impact.

- This article was updated on February 28th, 2023