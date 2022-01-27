Genshin Impact Barbara DPS Build: How to Build Barbara as Top Tier Elemental DPS

Genshin Impact allows its players the opportunity to add a wide range of main DPS’ to their team, but while Pyro, Cryo, and Electro fans have a few characters capable of filling in, the only top tier Hydro DPS in the game, at least until Ayato’s release, is Tartaglia. With that said, players learned that by using a very specific selection of weapons, artifacts, and teams, it is possible to unlock the DPS potential of Barbara, the Deaconess of the Church of Favonius. Now, to help you unleash the full potential of Mondstadt’s top idol, here’s how to build Barbara as a top Elemental DPS in Genshin Impact.

Is DPS Barbara viable?

A common saying in the Genshin Impact community is that, with enough effort, love, and resources, any build is possible. With that out of the way, as we said above, Barbara can be used as a top-tier Hydro DPS, but doing so will require a very specific rotation and build.

Best Artifacts and Weapons for DPS Barbara

To build Barbara as a DPS you will need 3 things, first, a Barbara carrying a 4-piece Heart of Depth set, followed by a C1+ Bannett using a full Noblesse Oblige set, and an Anemo enabler, such as Kazuha, Jean, or Sucrose, equipped with a full Viridescent Venerer set, who will, just like Bannett, help her deal more damage with her charged attack. Using a 4-piece Wanderer’s Troupe set on Barbara can also work well. You can check out the best main stats for each artifact piece below:

Flower of Life : HP%

: HP% Plume of Death : ATK%

: ATK% Sands of Eon: ATK%

ATK% Goblet of Eonothem : Hydro Damage Bonus

: Hydro Damage Bonus Circlet of Logos: CRIT Rate%/CRIT DMG% (Depending on the weapon).

On the weapons department, we recommend that you use either the 5-star Catalyst Lost Prayer to the Sacred, the 5-star Catalyst Skyward Atlas, or the 4-star Catalyst The Widsith (R3 to R5). It’s also important to point out that when building Barbara as a DPS, you need to prioritize her normal/charged attacks when ascending her skills.

Recommended Rotations

Using the characters already mentioned above, the best rotation for an Elemental DPS Barbara would be first applying Hydro, then switching and using your Anemo character of choice to generate Swirl, thus decreasing the enemy’s resistance. After that, change to Bennett and use his Elemental Burst, followed by Barbara. You can change the rotation based on your team’s fourth pick, which can be either Xiangling, which will work as she does in the Raiden National composition, or Albedo/Zhongli, for shielding.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS. Genshin Impact’s version 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight” is set to run until February 2022.

- This article was updated on January 26th, 2022