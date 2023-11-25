Best Genshin Impact Kokomi DPS Build | Artifacts, Weapon, and Team Composition

Image: HoYoverse

Contrary to what many Genshin Impact players may imagine given her -100% CRIT Rate stat, Sangonomiya Kokomi can actually work as a great Burst DPS, although turning her into a top-tier one will demand a very specific team composition.

In this guide, we will tell you how to build a C0 Kokomi into a great main DPS in Genshin Impact, as well as show you a team that will make her excel even in the deepest stages of the Abyss.

The Best Artifacts for DPS Kokomi

As the HP-related damage increase offered by Nereid’s Ascension (Kokomi’s Ultimate) will be further boosted by 15% of her healing bonus, the best artifacts for DPS Kokomi are either a 4-piece Ocean-Hued Clam or 2-piece Ocean-Hued Clam + 2-piece Heart of Depth/Tenacity of the Millelith.

While the full Ocean-Hued Clam set will offer Kokomi a 15% Healing Bonus and the ability to deal from 20 to 30K damage at 6-second intervals, the mixed sets will offer both the healing bonus as well as an always welcome increase in Normal/Attack DMG and HP respectively.

Best Stats and Sub-stats

As Kokomi’s main source of damage lies in the attacks she will perform while donning her Ceremonial Garment, as well as the fact that she will only be on the field while her Bust state is active, you should aim for the main stats below for each artifact piece:

Flower of Life: HP%

HP% Plume of Death: ATK%

ATK% Sands of Eon: HP%

HP% Goblet of Eonothem: HP%

HP% Circlet of Logos: Healing Bonus

For sub-stats, I recommend going for HP and Healing Bonus for an extra increase in damage. Going for Energy Recharge may also help, although DPS Kokomi will not need it in most meta teams.

The Best Weapons for DPS Kokomi

Although a few weapons will work great for Kokomi as a Burst DPS, her signature Catalyst Everlasting Moonglow is my main pick. Everlasting Moonglow will provide her with an unrivaled amount of damage by increasing her HP by 49.6%, her ATK by 608, as well as her Normal Attack damage by 1% of her maximum HP.

The 5-star Catalyst will also allow her to regenerate a great deal of energy by performing normal attacks while under her Elemental Burst state.

The Best 4-star Weapons for Kokomi

The best 4-star weapon for Kokomi is Prototype Amber. The 4-star craftable Catalyst is my main pick as it will work as a light version of Everlasting Moonglow by increasing her HP by 41.3% and allowing her to regenerate a good amount of energy after performing her Elemental Burst. Using the Hakushin Ring will be my main pick when using Kokomi in Hydro/Electro teams given its’ great boost in normal attack damage.

The Best Team Composition for DPS Kokomi

As she will work as an unusual type of DPS who shines through her ability to tank damage while also dealing a good amount of her own and triggering follow-up attacks by teammates, the premier Kokomi team in Genshin Impact (which I like to call Unstoppable Torrent) is composed of her as its Burst DPS, Furina as its sub-DPS/main buffer, as well as Yelan and Xingqiu as Batteries/sub-DPSs.

This team will be focused on using Kokomi to trigger Yelan and Xingqiu’s Burst attacks (which will also generate a massive amount of energy), all while dealing massive damage by stacking the health-related effects of both Furina and Kokomi’s Elemental Skills and the on-field effects of the former.

Using Kaedehara Kazuha (while equipped with a full Viridescent Venerer set) can also work well in the place of either Yelan or Xingqiu. Those looking for more ER can also never go wrong by picking either the Raiden Shogun or Fischl, who will also deal massive amounts of damage through both their attacks and the Electro-Charged reaction.

The Best Rotation for DPS Kokomi

When using our recommended four Hydro units, you will be able to get the most out of this team by performing Kokomi’s Skill before using Yelan and Xinqiu’s Elemental Skill, and then Burst. Once you do that, use Furina’s Elemental Burst and Skill (Ousia), and then Kokomi’s Burst before using The Divine Priestess of Watatsumi Island to unleash a massive wave of non-stop damage.

Can Kokomi Work as a DPS Without Furina?

Yes, if you did not manage to pull for Furina, building Kokomi as instructed in this guide will still allow her to work as a good Hydro DPS if paired with Kazuha, although her damage will pale in comparison to the one achievable by pairing up the Divine Priestess of Watatsumi Island with the Hydro Archon.

Using her as a Bloom DPS can also work great in teams featuring Dendro or EM supports like Nahida.

This guide was made while playing Genshin Impact on PC.

