Genshin Impact Navia | Leaks, Banner, Kit, and Release Date

The Commander-in-Chief of the Spina di Rosula and one of the main protagonists of the Fontaine storyline, Navia is set to receive her banner during Genshin Impact’s upcoming version 4.3.

But will she be a support or a DPS? And what about her banner, when will it be released? To help answer that and more, here’s everything you need to know about Navia in Genshin Impact, including all leaks regarding her set, as well as her rarity, role, and release date.

About Navia

Navia is a 5-star Geo Claymore wielder aligned with Ousia. According to her official character profile, her constellation is Rosa Multiflora.

As we mentioned above, she is the current leader of the Spina di Rosula, an organization founded by her late father whose goal lies in protecting the people of Fontaine by attending to matters either ignored or above the capabilities of the main authorities.

She is known for being a great investigator and had a close relationship with Clorinde —the Court of Fontaine’s current Champion Duelist and Furina’s bodyguard— during most of her life, but they drifted apart after the latter was forced to kill her father in a duel to the death. We will avoid revealing more to avoid spoiling the story of those who have either not reached or are experiencing the Fontaine storyline for the first time.

Will Navia be a Support or a DPS?

According to many leaks, which we will talk about below, Navia seems to be a sub-DPS focused on quickly taking the field before performing both her Elemental Skill and Burst and then subbing out for your main DPS.

Navia Elemental Skill, Burst, and Talents

Although the specifics of her set were not leaked by any reliable sources, according to a questionable leak revealed by Uncle SH and translated by deepL, one of Navia’s Talents will increase your attack based on the number of teammates with different elements in the party.

Also according to the leak by Uncle SH, her Elemental Skill will allow her to fire a shot imbued in Geo which will absorb any crystals generated by Crystallize and then increase its damage based on them. Her Elemental Burst will allow Navia to summon a torrent/canon which will buff the party and according to Uncle Chicken, deal damage in a fashion similar to the Sesshou Sakura totems summoned by Yae Miko through her Elemental Skill.

All Navia Constellations

According to a questionable leak revealed by Uncle CH and shared by user kockballtorture on the Genshin Impact Leaks Subreddit, her constellations will be focused on improving the utility, CRIT Rate, and DMG of her Elemental Skill.

You can check out an overview of all of Navia’s still unnamed constellations below, based on the leak by Uncle CH:

C1: Increases the number of projectiles released by her Elemental Skill.

Increases the number of projectiles released by her Elemental Skill. C2: Increases her Elemental Skill’s CRIT Rate by 22.5%

Increases her Elemental Skill’s CRIT Rate by 22.5% C3: Increases the level of her Elemental Skill by 3.

Increases the level of her Elemental Skill by 3. C4: Decreases the Geo Resistance of enemies or increases her own by 20% (not clear enough for me to make assumptions).

Decreases the Geo Resistance of enemies or increases her own by 20% (not clear enough for me to make assumptions). C5: Increases the level of her Elemental Burst by 3.

Increases the level of her Elemental Burst by 3. C6: Increases the CRIT DMG of her Elemental Skill by 105%. The buff seems to be related to a stacking mechanic.

Navia is expected to be the star of the first wave of banners part of Genshin Impact version 4.3. According to a post by known leaker Hutao Lover on X, Arataki Itto, Albedo, and the Raiden Shogun will also receive banners during the version.

No leaks regarding her banner composition were revealed but is very likely that the game’s new 4-star Pyro Polearm Chevreuse will be among its featured 4-star characters. Genshin Impact’s version 4.3 is expected to be released in either mid or late December 2023.

