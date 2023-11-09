All Lakelight Lily Locations and Best Farming Route in Genshin Impact | Where to Find the Main Ascension Material for Furina

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

It is safe to say that since the debut of version 4.2, no local specialty in Genshin Impact is more sought after than the Lakelight Lily, as you will need to collect a total of 168 of them to fully ascend Furina and unlock her true Archon potential as the games best Hydro support/sub-DPS.

Here are all Lakelight Lily locations in Genshin Impact, as well as a farming route sure to help you get all of them in no time.

All Lakelight Lily Locations in Genshin Impact

You can find a total of 78 Lakelight Lily flowers per environmental cycle in Genshin Impact. They can only be found in Fontaine’s Erinnyes Forest region, where they will be divided among the Loch Urania, Weeping Willow of the Lake, as well as between a few areas located in the southern portion of the region.

You can check out the location of all Lakelight Lilies found in each of the Erinnyes Forest areas below. If you haven’t already, you will be able to find the region by heading east from either Marcotte Station or the Fountain of Lucine.

All Loch Urania Lakelight Lily Locations

You can find a total of 17 Lakelight Lily flowers in the Loch Urania area. They will be located on a cliff west of it and on the shores surrounding the lake there. You can check out the exact location of all Loch Urania Lakelight Lilies below, courtesy of the game’s official interactive map.

All Weeping Willow of the Lake Lakelight Lily Locations

Once at the Weeping Willow of the Lake area, you will be able to spot a massive array of 42 Lakelight Lily flowers. As you can see below, they will be divided among the cliffs facing and surrounding the lake, its shores, and the small isle at its center.

Where to Find All Lakelight Lilies in the South Portion of Erinnyes Forest

All the remaining Lakelight Lilies on Genshin Impact can be found in the south portion of the region, with 16 of them being located on and around the Foggy Forest Path area and 3 of them being located by a small body of water east of it.

Best Lakelight Lily Farming Route

As the Erinnyes Forest region features large concentrations of the specialty close to one another, I found out that the best Lakelight Lily Farming Route starts on the cliff west of Loch Urania.

Once there, make your way to the lake and gather all the flowers there before heading to the spot featuring a couple of flowers west of Weeping Willow of the North and then doing the same. Now, just continue following the path showcased in the image below to get the remaining 19 lilies.

Like all specialties in the game, the Lakelight Lily Flowers in Genshin Impact will respawn every three days.

Where Can You Buy Lakelight Lilies in Genshin Impact?

After completing The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes World Quest, you will be able to purchase a total of 15 Lakelight Lilies by heading to Loch Urania and talking to Pahsiv. Once their shop is unlocked, they will sell the specialty for 2 Tidalga each.

You can trigger the Wild Fairy of Erinnyes World Quest in Genshin Impact by interacting with a Carved Stone Tablet located in Marcotte Station. Finding the tablet won’t be hard, as the blue World Quest icon will signal its location once you arrive at the Station.

This guide was made while playing Genshin Impact on PC and PS5.

This article was updated on November 9th, 2023