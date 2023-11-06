Genshin Impact Chevreuse | Leaks, Banner, Kit, and Release Date

Image: HoYoverse

As part of the Drip Marketing Campaign for Genshin Impact 4.3, HoYoverse revealed the first official look at Chevreuse, whose character model had been leaked way back during the flood of leaks that surfaced prior to the release of 4.0.

But who is Chevreuse? What is her rarity? And more importantly, will she be a Support or a DPS? Here’s everything you need to know regarding Chevreuse in Genshin Impact, including all that was revealed and leaked regarding both her and her kit.

About Chevreuse

Chevreuse is a Ousia alligned Pyro Polearm Wilder and the extremely strict and dutiful Captain of the Palais Mermonia’s Special Security and Surveillance Patrol. According to a voice-over by Freminet, Chevreuse is a loyal customer of Beaumont Workshop and is often seen purchasing the most expensive parts available for her musket. Her constellation is Sclopetum Ensiferum but is still unknown whether or not she will be a 5-star.

According to Wriothesley in his About Chevreuse voice-over, all who receive the attention of the Special Security and Surveillance Patrol seem to develop a new level of respect for the rules of Fontaine.

As you can check out below in her official Character Introduction, her habit of accepting new members without caring about their inner motives or pasts seems to bother Captain Grosrochard of the Gardes, who sends her continuous letters asking for a more strict approach to recruitment. The reason for that can be learned by talking to Riqueti in-game, who reveals that the patrol seems to value ability above all else in their effort to only pick the best of the best and thus considers anything else secondary to it.

"…Captain Chevreuse, once again I implore you, we must tighten up the Special Security and Surveillance Patrol's entry requirements. Right now, we count among our members petty crooks who have burgled all over the Court of Fontaine, street fighters… pic.twitter.com/qQtAfcRX1k — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) November 6, 2023

All Genshin Impact Chevreuse Leaks

Differently from Navia, not much was leaked or revealed regarding Chevreuse’s kit apart from the fact that —according to Uncle SH— she will be able to empower Pyro and Electro, and will have an overload-focused kit. We will update this piece as leaks regarding her Elemental Skill, Burst, Talents, and Constellations are revealed.

When Will Chevreuse be Released?

Chevreuse will be released during Genshin Impact’s upcoming version 4.3. Genshin Impact 4.3 is expected to debut in either mid or late December 2023.

- This article was updated on November 6th, 2023