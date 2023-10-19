Genshin Impact Wriothesley DPS Build | Best Artifacts, Weapon, and Team Composition

Image: HoYoverse, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

The Duke of the Fortress of Meropide, Wriothesley can be considered one of the best on-field Cryo DPSs in Genshin Impact, given his ability to deal fast ounces of damage, his high mobility, and the fact that he is able to work in a wide array of teams focused both on pure damage and in producing reactions. But like all characters in the game, using the right build is a must if you plan on unlocking his full potential. Here’s the best Wriothesley DPS Build in Genshin Impact.

The Best Artifacts for Main DPS Wriothesley

As an on-field DPS whose biggest strength lies in his ability to perform enhanced Normal and Charged Attacks while in his Chilling Penalty State, the best artifact set for Wriothesley in Genshin Impact is a 4-piece Marechaussee Hunter. The set will increase the damage of his Normal/Charged Attacks by 15% and fit his kit like a glove by increasing his CRIT Rate by 12% for 5 seconds after he either loses or recovers HP (maximum of 3 stacks).

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will be able to get the Marechaussee Hunter artifact set by completing the Denouement of Sin Domain. The Domain will be located in the Belleau region, in the east portion of the first Island of the Fontaine Region.

Best Stats and Substats

Differently from characters like Neuvillette —whose kit scales off HP— Wriothesley’s overall damage will scale off his overall ATK% above all else. For that, we recommend that you make use of an ATK% Sands of Eon, followed by a Cryo DMG Bonus Goblet of Eonothem. As his Ascension Stat is CRIT DMG and unless you are making use of a CRIT Rate weapon, I highly recommend that you use a CRIT Rate Circlet of Logos. When the subject is substats, focus on ATK%, CRIT DMG, and CRIT Rate.

To recap, you can check out the best stats and substats for each artifact piece below:

Flower of Life : HP%

: HP% Plume of Death : ATK%

: ATK% Sands of Eon: ATK%

ATK% Goblet of Eonothem : Cryo DMG Bonus

: Cryo DMG Bonus Circlet of Logos: Crit Rate/DMG

The Best Weapons for DPS Wriothesley

True to form with most of the 5-star characters in Genshin Impact, the best weapon for Wriothesley is his signature 5-star catalyst Cashflow Supervision. ]

The catalyst will provide him with a good amount of CRIT Rate (22.1 % at level 90), offer a permanent 16% ATK boost, as well as increase his Normal and Charged Attack damage by 16% and 14% after you either lose or gain HP (max of 3 stacks). But that’s not all, as once you reach 3 stacks, Cashflow Supervision will then enhance Wriothesley’s ATK Speed by 8%. All values mentioned are referent to the catalyst while on R1.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If his Signature Catalyst is not an option for you, the 5-stars Tulaytullah’s Remembrance, Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds, and Skyward Atlas would be our main picks. While Tulaytullah’s Remembrance will offer both a massive buff to his NA and a huge amount of CRIT DMG, Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds will provide Wriothesley with a good amount of CRIT Rate and a handy Attack Speed and Elemental DMG buff. Lastly, Skyward Atlas shines through its massive ATK increase.

4-star-wise, the best picks for Wriothesley would be either Ballad of the Boundless Blue or The Widsith. Of the two, The Widsith would be my main pick given its high CRIT DMG substat and situational buffs.

Best Wriothesley F2P Weapon

Dodoco Tales is in my opinion the best F2P weapon for Wriothesley given its ability to buff his Charged or Normal Attack damage as well as its high attack increase (454 + 55.1%). Using the weapon is only recommended if you managed to enhance it to at least R3.

The Best Wriothesley Team Compositions

Given the similarities between their playstyles, the best team for Wriothesley will be the same as that of Kamisato Ayaka and be composed of Kaedehara Kazuha (equipped with a full Viridescent Venerer set), Shenhe, and Diona. While Kazuha and Shene will work as top-tier buffers, Diona will work as both an excellent shielder and healer. If you don’t have Shenhe, we recommend using either Bennett as a wild card or a C6 Rosaria.

Using Layla in Diona’s place and either Sucrose or Jean (both equipped with a 4-piece Viridescent Venerer set) instead of Kazuha can also work. If you are looking for an alternative but just as damaging team composition, using Yun Jin (equipped with a 4-piece Husk of Opulent Dreams or a 4-piece Archaic Petra) in order to massively enhance Wriothesley’s NA can also work surprisingly well.

