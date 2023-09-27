Best Genshin Impact Neuvillette DPS Build

Image: HoYoverse, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

Although many fans already expected Neuvillette to be a force to the wrecked with while in the field, it’s safe to say that the Ludex of Fontaine managed to blow past all expectations given his massive Charged Attack damage and wide array of team possibilities. But how should you build him in order to unleash his full potential? Here’s the best DPS Build for Neuvillette in Genshin Impact.

The Best Artifacts for Neuvillette

As the main pillar for his set lies in his ability to perform fully charged Equitable Judgments (his unique charged attack whose damage can be enhanced and charging time shortened by absorbing the Sourcewater Droplets generated through his Skill and Burst) the best artifact set for Neuvillette in Genshin Impact will be a 4-piece Marechaussee Hunter.

The set will be our main pick given how it will increase the damage of his Normal and Charged Attacks by 15%, while also providing Neuvillette with a 12% CRIT Rate bonus for 5 seconds after losing HP (max of 3 stacks). Heart of Depth can also work great for him, but the lack of CRIT Rate buffs will massively limit your damage.

Image; Attack of the Fanboy

You will be able to get the pieces for the Marechaussee Hunter set by completing the Denouement of Sin Domain. The domain is located in the Belleau region and can be reached by simply jumping from the Aquabus and gliding toward it.

The Best Stats and Substats for Neuvillette

Taking into account his CRIT DMG Ascension stat, as well as the way his full kit scales off his overall HP, we recommend that you use an HP% Sands of Eon, a Hydro DMG Bonus Goblet of Eonothem, and a CRIT Rate Circlet of Logos when building Neuvillette. To recap, you can check out the best main stats for each artifact piece below:

Flower of Life : HP%

: HP% Plume of Death : ATK%

: ATK% Sands of Eon: H%

H% Goblet of Eonothem : Hydro DMG Bonus

: Hydro DMG Bonus Circlet of Logos: Crit Rate

As being able to perform his Elemental Burst as soon as possible is a must if you plan to maximize his DPS and counter the HP-consuming effects of his Equitable Judgment attack, we recommend that you focus on Energy Recharge, HP, and CRIT Damage in the substats department.

The Best Weapons for Neuvillette

As usual for 5-star characters, the best weapon for Neuvillette will be his signature Catalyst Tome of the Eternal Flow (5-star). Tome of the Eternal Flow will be our main pick as it will offer a huge native amount of CRIT DMG (88.2% at level 90), all while also buffing his overall HP by 16%.

The 5-star Catalyst will also increase his Charged Attack damage by 14% for 4 seconds after he loses HP (Max 3 stacks, each new stack refreshes the duration), as well as provide him with energy after the effect of the third stack ends.

Although using Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds (5-star) for its great CRIT Rate substat can also work, our second pick for Neuvillette will be the Battle Pass exclusive Sacrificial Jade (4-star). Sacrificial Jade will offer you a good amount of CRIT Rate (33.8% at level 90) as well as buff Neuvillette’s HP and EM by 32% and 40 (lv1) after he stays off the field for more than 4 seconds. If Neuvillette takes the field, the buffs will dissipate after 10 seconds.

The Best F2P Weapon for Neuvillette

The 4-star craftable catalyst Prototype Amber will be our main pick for F2P players, given its HP% increase and ER passive. The weapon is available for all players from the get-go and can be crafted in exchange for 1 Northlander Catalyst Billet, 50 Crystal Chunks, 50 white Iron Chunks, and 500 Mora.

Best Team Compositions for Neuvillette

The best Neuvillette team will be composed of him, Fischl, either Jean, Kazuha, or Sucrose (all equipped with a full Viridescent Venerer set), and either Zhongli, Albedo, or Diona/Layla. This team will be my main pick given how it will increase Neuvillette’s damage and keep him protected, all while also generating constant energy, dealing constant damage, and producing constant reactions.

As I’m a sucker for Vaporize teams, I would also recommend using Neuvillette on teams featuring both Bennett and Xiangling, given Bennett’s ability to generate energy and buff the party, and the way Vaporize will massively increase your damage seeling. The Ludex of Fontaine can also work great in teams featuring two Electro units capable of dealing off-the-field damage (Fischl, Yae Miko, Kuki Shinobu, Raiden Shogun).

This guide was made while playing Genshin Impact on PC and PS5.

- This article was updated on September 26th, 2023