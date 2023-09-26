Genshin Impact Wriothesley Materials, Kit, and Constellations

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Ever since his character model was first revealed as part of the massive tsunami of pre-release Fontaine leaks, Wriothesley quickly rose to the ranks as one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Genshin Impact characters. Here’s everything you need to know about Wriothesley, including a complete overview of his kit and ascension materials.

Wriothesley is a 5-star Cryo Catalyst wielder and the Duke currently in charge of Fontaine’s Fortress of Meropide — a massive prison situated at the bottom of the ocean. Differently from what his image or role may suggest, Wriothesley also seems to be an extremely calm person and prefers to pass the time reading with a teacup by his side. For anyone who thought that he could not be any cooler, Wriothesley’s constellation will be Cerberus, which seems to be a perfect fit for his role.

Image: Hoyoverse

Wriothesley Banner Release Date

Just like Neuvillette, Wriothesley will be released during Genshin Impact version 4.1. His banner will be released during the second phase of the update after Neuvillette’s banner ends on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. A Venti rerun banner will also be available alongside Wriothesey’s featured banner.

Related: Genshin Impact Neuvillette: Release Date, Banner, Abilities, and Leaks

Who Voices Wriothesley in Genshin Impact?

Image: Hoyoverse

According to HoYoverse, Wriothesley will be voiced by Liu Beichen in the original Chinese voiceover, as well as by Ono Daisuke, Joe Zieja, and Kwon Chang-Wook in the Japanese, English, and Korean localizations of Genshin Impact respectively.

Wriothesley Ascension Materials

Wriothsley’s Ascension materials include boss materials from the new Experimental Field Generator boss added in the version 4.1 update. He’ll also need the usual Fontaine Ascension materials like Meshing Gears among other things. Here are all the Ascension materials required for Wriothesley.

Ascension Level Materials Cost Level 20 1 Shivada Jade Slivesr, 3 Subdetection Units, 3 Meshing Gears 20,000 Level 40 3 Shivada Jade Fragments, 2 Tubion Devices, 10 Subdetection Units, 15 Meshing Gears 40,000 Level 50 6 Shivada Jade Fragments, 4 Tubion Devices, 20 Subdetection Units, 12 Mechanical Spur Gears 60,000 Level 60 3 Shivada Jade Chunks, 8 Tubion Devices, 30 Subdetection Units, 18 Mechanical Spur Gears 80,000 Level 70 6 Shivada Jade Chunks, 12 Tubion Devices, 45 Subdetection Units, 12 Artificed Dynamic Gears 100,000 Level 80 6 Shivada Jade Gemstones, 20 Tubion Devices, 60 Subdetection Units, 24 Artificed Dynamic Gears 120,000

Wriothesley Talent Materials

You’ll need the following materials to level up each of Wriothesley’s Talents.

Talent Level Materials Cost Level 2 3 Teachings of Order, 6 Meshing Gears 12,500 Level 3 2 Guides to Order, 3 Mechanical Spur Gears 17,500 Level 4 4 Guides to Order, 4 Mechanical Spur Gears 25,000 Level 5 6 Guides to Order, 6 Mechanical Spur Gears 30,000 Level 6 9 Guides to Order, 9 Mechanical Spur Gears 37,500 Level 7 4 Philosophies of Order, 4 Artificed Dynamic Gears, 1 Primordial Greenblooms 120,000 Level 8 6 Philosophies of Order, 6 Artificed Dynamic Gears, 1 Primordial Greenblooms 260,000 Level 9 12 Philosophies of Order, 9 Artificed Dynamic Gears, 2 Primordial Greenblooms 450,000 Level 10 16 Philosophies of Order, 2 Artificed Dynamic Gears, 2 Primordial Greenblooms, 1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Genshin Impact Wriothesley Kit

Wriothesley is a Catalyst user as well as an on-field Main DPS. His kit’s main pillar lies in his signature normal/charged attack mechanics. Although he’s a Catalyst wielder, Wriothesley is a boxer and wields his pair of gloves as his main weapon. He will also have a CRIT DMG Ascension stat.

Related: All Standard Banner Characters in Genshin Impact 4.1

Normal and Charged Attacks Explained

Wriothesley’s Normal Attack, Forceful Fists of Frost, will allow him to perform up to 5 rapid strikes (or Repenting Fists), each dealing Cryo damage based on his overall ATK. The combo count of Forceful Fists of Frost will not reset after performing dashes.

His charged attack, on the other hand, will allow him to jump forward before unleashing a Vaulting First set to deal AoE Cryo damage based on his overall ATK.

Elemental Skill

Differently from most Elemental Skills in the game, Wriothesley’s Icefang Rush will not deal damage. Instead, once used, the skill will allow him to enter his Chiling Penalty state.

Related: Genshin Impact Best F2P Yelan Build: Weapons, Talents, and More

Once in Chiling Penalty, Wriothesley’s resistance to interruption will be increased, and if used when his overall HP is over 50%, his Repenting Fists will also be enhanced. Each enhanced hit will deal increased damage but will also eat at his own HP. The Chiling Penalty will last for 10 seconds and have a 16-second cooldown.

Elemental Burst

Wriothesley’s Elemental Burst, Darkgold Wolfbite, will allow him to deal multiple ounces of AoE Cryo DMG to an area directly in front of him. Once his Burst is done, a Surging Blade will then descend upon nearby targets dealing Ousia-aligned Cryo DMG.

All Wriothesley Talents

Wriothesley’s first Talent, There Shall Be a Plea for Justice, will allow him to receive a stack of Gracious Rebuke once his HP goes below 60%. Gracious Rebuke will then be expended after he performs a Charged Attack, thus converting the attack into Rebuke: Vaulting First, increasing its damage by 30% and allowing it to heal him for 30% of his Max HP upon hit.

Related: Genshin Impact Nintendo Switch Port: Release Date, Trailer, Gameplay, and Leaks

His Second Talent, There Shall Be a Reckoning for Sin, will then allow him to gain a stack of Prosecution Edict after either gaining or losing HP while in his Chiling Penalty state. A maximum of 5 stacks can be gained this way and each will increase his overall ATK by 6%.

Last but not least, his exploration Talent, The Duke’s Grace, allows Wriothesley to have a 10% chance of getting double the product when crafting weapon ascension materials.

Image: Hoyoverse

All Wriothesley Constellations

Most of Wriothesley’s constellations are focused on enhancing his moveset, utility, and overall damage while in his Chiling Penalty state. With that said, you can check out a quick overview of each of his constellations below.

Constellation Effect Terrorize the Evildoers (C1) Will allow Wriothesley to generate a stack of Gracious Rebuke after each 5-hit combo performed while in his Chiling Penalty state or after his HP goes below 50% (max of 1 per 2.5 seconds). Terrorize the Evildoers will also increase the damage of Rebuke: Vaulting First by 150%. Also, if Rebuke: Vaulting First is performed while in his Chiling Penalty state, the state’s duration will increase by 4 seconds (max one extension per Skill). Shackle the Arrogant (C2) Each Prosecution Edict stack gained will increase the damage of his Elemental Burst by 40%. Punish the Frauds (C3) Increases the level of his NA and CA by 3. Redeem Those Who Suffer (C4) The HP recovered through the use of Rebuke: Vaulting First will be increased to 50% of his maximum HP. When overhealed, Wriothesley will either gain a 20% ATK Speed (if on the field) or increase the ATK Speed of the whole party by 20% for 4 seconds (if off the field). Different effects cannot stack. Mercy for the Wrongly Accused (C5) Increases his Elemental Burst level by 3. Cherish the Innocent (C6) Increases the CRIT Rate of Rebuke: Vaulting First by 10% and its CRIT DMG by 80%. After performing the move, Wriothesley will also produce an Icicle that will fall and deal damage equal to 100% of Rebuke: Vaulting First.

- This article was updated on September 26th, 2023