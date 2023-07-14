Genshin Impact Nintendo Switch Port: Release Date, Trailer, Gameplay, and Leaks

Image: HoYoverse

Very few things in gaming can fit the classic Titanic It’s been 84 years meme as perfectly as Genshin Impact’s Nintendo Switch version, which was announced more than 3 years ago. But will the version still be released? And if so, when?

When Will Genshin Impact be Released for Nintendo Switch?

Unfortunately for all who hoped to finally get a decisive answer as to when will Genshin Impact be released for the Nintendo Switch HoYoverse has not released a single official statement regarding its release date.

You can check out the official trailer for the Switch version of Genshin Impact, revealed on January 14, 2020, below:

since the debut of the trailer above, the only official statement given by the developer regarding the game’s port was given to GoNintendo on May 2022, where the team behind the game revealed that “The Switch version is still in development, and we will release more information as we progress further along.”

Are There Any Leaks Regarding The Switch Version of Genshin Impact?

Well, here comes some more bad news. Just as HoYoverse has yet to say anything regarding the release of the Nintendo Switch version of Genshin Impact in 2023, no leaks regarding its release date or its developments surfaced in more than a year thus further enhancing suspicions that the game will not be released at all for the console.

Will Genshin Ever Debut on Nintendo Consoles?

As the game’s community seems to speculate that the main reason behind the long development process may lie in the way the Switch is unable to run the game smoothly, a fear that becomes more and more concrete as new regions and mechanics debut, although we do believe that Genshin Impact will be available for Nintendo players at some point, it is very unlikely that the game will ever debut on the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on July 13th, 2023