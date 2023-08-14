Genshin Impact Neuvillette: Release Date, Banner, Abilities, and Leaks

Image: HoYoverse

Fontaine is set to feature the in-game as well as the playable debut of a whole new set of characters, including but not limited to the region’s Hydro Archon Furina, the siblings Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet, and the ever-mysterious Neuvillette. But who exactly is Neuvillette? Will he be a 5 or a 4-star? And more importantly, when will he be released? With that said, here’s everything you need to know about Neuvillette, including a complete overview of his leaked kit.

More About Neuvillette

Neuvillette is Fontaine’s Ludex (or Chief Justice) and a 5-star Hydro vision wielder. He is also known for his serious demeanor and is suspected by many to be the only male Melusine.

With that said, according to voicelines regarding him by Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet, which are currently featured in Project Amber, Neuvillette rarely shows himself in public and can be seen as someone who is not as comfortable when talking to humans as he is when interacting with Melusines.

Taking into account how he can be considered the Hydro Archon’s closest advisor, as well as the fact that HoYoverse decided to word his profile on HoYolab with the title ‘He who looks down on all that are haughty’, it is also possible that Neuvillette may be heavily based on the beast Leviathan, who is described in the New International Version of the Bible with a really similar phrasing.

To be more specific, the phrase can be found under Job 41:33-34 and is featured as part of the following passage, which in our opinion seems to fit Neuvillette perfectly: ”It looks down on all that are haughty; it is king over all that are proud.”

Who Voices Neuvillette in Genshin Impact?

Neuvillette will be voiced by Sang Yuze in the original Chinese, as well as by Ray Chase, Kamiya Hiroshi, and Kwak Yoon-sang in the English, Japanese, and Korean localizations of Genshin Impact.

All Genshin Impact Neuvillette Leaks

According to a full leaked overview of his kit, revealed by known leaker Mero on Telegram, Neuvillette will be an on-field Hydro Catalyst DPS whose Ascension Stat will be CRIT DMG. Also according to his leaked set description, his enhanced charged attack, Skill, and Burst will all scale off his overall HP.

You can check out an overview of his full kit below, based on the descriptions of his whole kit provided by Mero:

Normal and Charged Attacks, Explained

According to Mero, Neuvillette’s normal attack will consist of a three-attack sequence, in which he will use his cane to deal Hydro damage. His Charged Attacks, on the other hand, seem to be the main pillar of his set and will have two variants, the standard one and Equitable Judgment.

Neuvillette Charged Attacks, Explained

Differently from all the characters currently in the game and according to Mero, Neuvillette’s charged attack will have an empowering mechanic called Legal Evaluation, which will allow you to hold the charged attack button in order to allow Neuvilette to create a Seal of Arbitration.

Once the seal is formed, Neuvilette will then perform his enhanced charged attack, Equitable Judgment, and thus unleash torrents of Hydro directly ahead of him. The Torrents will deal massive AoE Hydro damage based on his HP and won’t expend his stamina. If his HP value is higher than 50%, performing the attack will also steadily consume his own HP.

On the other hand, unleashing the charged attack prematurely will allow Neuvilette to perform his standard CA — in which he will expend Stamina in order to hit enemies with a ring of water dealing AoE DMG.

While holding his charged attack, Neuvillette will be able to move freely and will absorb any Sorcewater Droplets generated by his Elemental Skill in an AoE. Each Droplet absorbed will also both heal him and speed up the seal formation.

Elemental Skill, Explained

According to Mero, Neuvilette’s Elemental Skill, O Tears, I Shall Repay, will allow him to summon a Raging Waterfall in front of him, thus dealing AoE Hydro DMG based on his Max HP. For each opponent hit, the Skill will then generate three Sorcewater Droplets near its location, all of which can be absorbed in order to perform Equitable Judgment.

At set intervals, the Waterfall generated by O Tears, I Shall Repay will produce a Spiritbreath Thorn, which will in turn deal Pneuma-aligned Hydro DMG to all targets in an AoE based on Neuvilette’s ATK.

Elemental Burst, Explained

According to Mero, Neuvilette’s Elemental Skill, O Tears, I Shall Repay, will allow him to produce a giant wave dealing AoE Hydro DMG based on his overall HP. After taking the field, the Wave will then generate two Waterfalls that will deal AoE Hydro damage based on his HP and then generate a total of 6 Sorcewater Droplets.

Although no videos showcasing his abilities were revealed, you can check out Neuvillette’s leaked splash art —which showcases his Hydro cane below— below, also courtesy of Mero:

All Neuvillette’s Talents and Constellations, Explained

According to Mero, Neuvillette’s first Talent, Her to The Ancient Sea’s Legacy, will allow him to gain one stack of Past Draconic Glories after your party triggers any kind of Hydro-related elemental reaction.

Past Draconic Glories will then increase the damage of Equitable Judgment by 110%,130%, and 160%. A maximum of 3 stacks can exist at once and will each last for 30 seconds.

His second Passive Talent, The High Arbitrator’s Discipline, on the other hand, will increase Neuvillette’s Hydro DMG by 0.6% for each 1% of HP he has above 30% (can only increase his damage by a maximum of 30%). His Exploration Talent, on the other hand, will increase your party’s underwater movement speed by 15%.

Constellation-wise, all of Neuvillette’s seem to be focused on increasing the utility and the overall damage of his enhanced Charged Attack, as well as the buffs provided by the Past Draconic Glories stacks. Like Lyney, he will not be able to increase his Burst level through constellations.

You can check out an overview of all of Neuvillette’s leaked constellations below, based on the descriptions provided by Mero:

Venerable Institution (C1): Allows Neuvillette to gain a stack of Past Draconic Glories immediately after taking the field. his resistance to interruption upon using his enhanced charged attack will also be increased.

Allows Neuvillette to gain a stack of Past Draconic Glories immediately after taking the field. his resistance to interruption upon using his enhanced charged attack will also be increased. The Law Commands (C2): Each stack of Past Draconic Glories will also increase the Crit DMG of Equitable Judgment by 14%.

Each stack of Past Draconic Glories will also increase the Crit DMG of Equitable Judgment by 14%. Ancient fiction (C3): Increases his Normal Attack level by 3.

Increases his Normal Attack level by 3. Crowned in Compassion (C4): After Neuvillette is healed while in the field, he will then generate one Sorcewater Droplet. Can only be triggered once every 4 seconds.

After Neuvillette is healed while in the field, he will then generate one Sorcewater Droplet. Can only be triggered once every 4 seconds. Axiomatic Judgment (C5): Increases his Elemental Burst level by 3.

Increases his Elemental Burst level by 3. Wrathful Recompense (C6): Will allow Neuvillette to absorb Droplets while performing his Equitable Judgment Charged Attack (each droplet will offer a 1-second increase to the attack). While hitting targets, Equitable Judgment will also fire two extra water currents every 2 seconds, each dealing Hydro damage based on 10% of his maximum HP.

When Will the Neuvillette Banner Be Released?

According to leaks as well as taking into account the usual way HoYoverse’s Drip Marketing campaign works, Neuvillette is set to be released in version 4.1. Together with the Chief Justice, fan-favorite Wriothesley will also be released on version 4.1. No details or leaks regarding their banner compositions or signature weapons were revealed.

When Will Genshin Impact 4.1 be Released?

Taking into account the usual runtime for the two banner waves featured in the Genshin Impact patches, as well as the release date of version 4.0, it is very likely that Genshin Impact’s version 4.1 will be released on Early October 2023.

This piece will be updated as more info either official or taught leaks regarding Neuvillette, his kit, and his banner are revealed

- This article was updated on August 14th, 2023