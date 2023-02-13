After Mona, Keqing, and Xiao, Another Fan Favorite Genshin Impact 5-star is Getting an Official Character Figure

As Genshin Impact players currently test their might and technique in the game’s Warrior’s Spirit event, figure manufacturer Wonderfull Works announced on Twitter that Eula, the game’s current best Physical DPS, will be the next Genshin character to receive an official 1/7 scale character figure. This will be the second Genshin Impact figure produced by the company.

You can check out the post where they announced the new 1/7 scale figure below:

As you could check out above, given that the new Eula figure was just announced, it is very likely that it will take a few more months until the first official glimpses at it are revealed. With that said, taking into account the price of the company’s previously released Mona figure, we can assume the figure will cost around 120 to 190 dollars on official retailers.

You can check out the visual of the currently available Wonderfull Works’ “Astral Reflection” Mona 1/7 character figure below:

It’s also important to point out that Wonderful Works is not the only company to produce Genshin Impact official figures, with APEX being the current go-to company in that aspect thanks to their Keqing Driving Thunder, and Xiao, Guardian Yaksha 1/7 scale figures. Worldwide known brand Kotobukiya is also known for its excellent and highly detailed Genshin figures.

Where Can You Safely Buy Official Genshin Impact Merchandise?

As we know that when talking about imported figures, the biggest danger lies in the existence of bootleg models, it is vital that you know how to avoid them and thus purchase truly official products.

With that said, if you are looking to buy official Genshin Impact merchandise either in the US or in any portion of the world, you can do so by heading to select official retailers, such as the official Good Smile Online Shop or to AmiAmi., both of which only work with truly official and imported products.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on February 13th, 2023