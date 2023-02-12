Genshin Impact‘s Warrior Spirit Event is here, allowing players to once again take part in a wide array of duels where the only thing that matters is timing and technique. But how can you win all of them? Now, in order to help you get all of the rewards available as part of the event, as well as showcase all of your Dullk Blade skills, here’s how to win all duels part of the Warrior Spirit Event in Genshin Impact’s version 3.4.

This article will be updated daily, as new duels are unlocked.

Genshin Impact Warrior Spirit Event: How to Easily Win Every Duel

How to Effectively Perfectly Parry During Genshin Impact’s Warrior Spirit Event

Before we start, it’s important to master the basics of the event. In this case, how to efficiently parry your opponent’s attacks, as doing so will allow you to deal massive damage. With that said, you can perform a perfect parry by pressing the parry key at the exact moment your opponent’s attack is about to hit you.

Although you will be able to completely negate the damage of normal attacks by perfect parrying, pressing the parry key once a blue indicator appears over your enemy will allow you to perform a perfect parry that will both negate the attack and deal massive amounts of damage to your opponent.

How to Defeat Ibuki

After completing the introductory quest for the event, which will task you with waiting two in-game days, the first duel will be against the spear-wielder Ibuki. Overall, he won’t pose a challenge, given his slow moveset, so just focus on perfectly parrying his attacks at the right time in order to deal high amounts of damage fast. After about 3-5 parries the battle will be over.

How to Defeat Hirotatsu

Different from Ibuki, ”Not the Sharpest Samurai” will wield a Kataka and make use of three different attack patterns. With that said, to counter that, focus on parrying his horizontal slashes and avoiding his other normals, since a miss will cause you to take two ounces of damage. In order to quickly defeat the opponent, make sure to parry his Ultimate attack, where he will put his sword back on his shelf before dealing a series of slashes.

It’s important to point out that, during the duel, parrying the first slash of his Special attack will allow you to parry all subsequent ones. The same, however, cannot be said about his other moves. Just like all enemies, he will also gain access to a jumping attack pon Pro difficulty.

How to Defeat Younan

Given the slow buildup and the uneven timings of his attacks, it may be hard to perfect parry Younan’s normal moveset. But don’t worry, since differently from both Hirotatsu and Ibuki, he will only use his special move once the gauge by the right of his health is fully charged. With that said, in order to quickly defeat him, just focus on filing his gauge with your attacks and dodging his normal attacks.

Once the gauge is full, get close to him and then perfectly parry his special move for massive damage before making use of the duel’s new Honed Technique to deal 80,000+ extra damage.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on February 11th, 2023