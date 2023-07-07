Genshin Impact Lyney: Banner, Release Date, Leaks, and Abilities

Image: HoYoverse

Genshin Impact is known for its unforgettable characters, each with unique abilities and playstyles. Like previous updates to the online game, leaks have recently come out to the public detailing future characters that players can expect. One of these leaked characters is Lyney, which looks to be a bow-and-arrow-wielding Pyro. This guide will cover everything you need about Lyney, including release dates, abilities, and leaks.

Lyney Release Date and Leaks for Genshin Impact

A credible leaker has been reporting on the upcoming Lyney character in HoYoverse’s Genshin Impact, and although he isn’t confirmed to be a 5-star character — the leaker “Mero” believes he is. Check out the official tweet from Mero below.

Lyney is 5* Pyro Bow user pic.twitter.com/xVVwZpdgHB — Mero (@merlin_impact) March 13, 2023

There are also rumors that Lyney will appear in the 4.0 update to Genshin Impact. Update 4.0 is planned to go live on August 16, 2023. Keep in mind, though, that this is not confirmed and is just a prediction for the release date of Lyney.

Lyney Leaked Weapon Information

Leaker Mero seems to have a lot of inside information, as the leaker went into detail about Lyney’s abilities and weapon type. According to Mero, Lyney will wield a bow and has a vision of a Pyro — similar to Amber and Yoimiya. More specifically, there is information that Lyney’s primary weapon is “The First Great Magic,” you can find its full stats and abilities below.

ATK increased by 12%.

For every party member with the same Elemental Type as the wielder (including the wielder themselves), gain 1 Gimmick stack.

For every party member with a different Elemental Type from the wielder, gain 1 Theatrics stack.

When the wielder has 1/2/3 or more Gimmick stacks, ATK will be increased by 8%/16%/40%.

When the wielder has 1/2/3 or more Theatrics stacks, Movement SPD will be increased by 4%/7%/10%

Lyney Leaked Abilities and Skills

The Subreddit — Genshin Impact Leaks — leaked some crucial details about Lyney’s abilities. Head over to the Subreddit and click on the main image to be brought to all leaked abilities — but for a glance, below is a summary of all the abilities mentioned in the Reddit account.

Normal Attack – Performs up to 4 consecutive shots with a bow.

– Performs up to 4 consecutive shots with a bow. Plunging Attack – Fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

– Fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground dealing AoE DMG upon impact. Charged Attack – Performs a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming, flames will run across the arrowhead before being fired. Different effects will occur based on the time spent charging.

– Performs a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming, flames will run across the arrowhead before being fired. Different effects will occur based on the time spent charging. Grin Malkin Hat – Taun, nearby opponents and attract their attacks. Each opponent can only be taunted by the Hat once every 5s.

– Taun, nearby opponents and attract their attacks. Each opponent can only be taunted by the Hat once every 5s. Fundamental Force: Pneuma – At certain intervals, when the Prop Arrow hits an opponent, a Spiritbreath Thorn will descend on that opponent’s location, dealing Pneuma-aligned Pyro DMG.

Elemental

The leaker details Lyney’s Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst called Bewildering Lights and Wondrous Trick, respectively. These two unique skills to Lyney make it stand on its own two feet as a 5-star character. Let’s look at the two Elemental Skills provided by the leaker.

Elemental Skill – Bewildering Lights

Bewildering Lights seems to be a great way to deal tons of AoE damage as it covers a large area of a fiery explosion. It’s also a great way to increase HP for Lyney when the skill is used.

Lyney flourishes with his Hat, unleashing a firework surprise.

When used, he will clear all current Prop Surplus stacks and deal AoE Pyro DMG to opponents in front of him.

DMG will be increased according to the stacks cleared, which will also regenerate Lyney’s HP based on his Max HP.

If the Fireworks hit opponents, the number of stacks will be the basis for Energy restoration to Lyney.

A Grin-Malkin Hat created by Lyney is on the field; the fireworks will cause it to explode, dealing AoE Pyro DMG equal to that of a Pyrotechnic Strike. The DMG dealt through the Grin-Malkin Hat in this way is considered Charged Attack DMG.

Elemental Burst Skill – Wondrous Trick: Miracle Parade

The leaker continues to explain Lyney’s Elemental Burst skill — Wondrous Trick: Miracle Parade. The skill is described as follows:

Unleashing his magic, Lyney turns himself into a Grin-Malkin Cat that can move around quickly.

When the Grin-Malkin Cat gets close to opponents, it will send flames falling down on them, dealing at most one instance of Pyro DMG to each opponent.

When the duration ends, or Lyney uses his Elemental Skill, he will dismiss the Grin-Malkin and ignite fireworks that deal AoE Pyro DMG, summon 1 Grin-Malkin Hat, and grant himself 1 Prop Surplus Stack.

Lyney Constellations

Lastly, with six in total, Mero leaks Lyney’s Constellations to the public. Constellations are rewarded to players when they get multiple copies of the same characters.

Whimsical Wonders – Lyney can have 2 Grin-Malkin Hats present at once. Additionally, Prop Arrows will summon 2 Grin-Malkin Hats ad grant Lyney 1 extra stack of Prop Surplus. This effect can occur once every 15 seconds.

– Lyney can have 2 Grin-Malkin Hats present at once. Additionally, Prop Arrows will summon 2 Grin-Malkin Hats ad grant Lyney 1 extra stack of Prop Surplus. This effect can occur once every 15 seconds. Loquacious Lure – Lyney will gain a stack of Crisp Focus every 2 seconds when he is on the field. This will increase his CRIT DMG by 20%. Max 3 Stacks. This effect will be canceled when Lyney leaves the field.

– Lyney will gain a stack of Crisp Focus every 2 seconds when he is on the field. This will increase his CRIT DMG by 20%. Max 3 Stacks. This effect will be canceled when Lyney leaves the field. Prestidigitation – Increases the level of Normal Attack: Card Force Translocation by 3. The maximum upgrade level is 15.

– Increases the level of Normal Attack: Card Force Translocation by 3. The maximum upgrade level is 15. Well-Versed, Well-Rehearsed – After Lyney’s Pyro Charged Attack hits an opponent, this opponent’s Pyro RES will be decreased by 25% for 6 seconds.

– After Lyney’s Pyro Charged Attack hits an opponent, this opponent’s Pyro RES will be decreased by 25% for 6 seconds. To Pierce Enigmas – Increases the Wondrous Trick: Miracle Parade level by 3. The maximum upgrade level is 15.

– Increases the Wondrous Trick: Miracle Parade level by 3. The maximum upgrade level is 15. A Contrary Smile – When Lyney fires a Prop Arrow, he will fire a Pyrotechnic Strike: Reprised that will deal 100% of a Pyrotechnic Strike’s DMG. This DMG is considered Charged Attack DMG.

That is everything you need so far about Lyney in Genshin Impact. As you can tell, there is much to look forward to for the new Pyro character when he releases in August 2023 (hopefully). I recommend following Mero on Twitter, who will most likely release more information as it becomes available to the leaker.

- This article was updated on July 7th, 2023