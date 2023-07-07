Genshin Impact Freminet: Banner, Release Date, Leaks, and Abilities

Image: HoYoverse

As part of the campaign preparing players for the debut of Genshin Impact version 4.0. HoYoverse released both a beautifully animated teaser trailer as well as new details regarding the game’s first Fontaine playable characters, Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet. But although both Lyney and Lynette had already been revealed more than a year ago, Freminet caught many fans by surprise. Now, here’s everything which was both officially revealed and leaked regarding Freminet, Genshin Impact’s new Cryo Claymore wielder.

Everything You Need to Know About Freminet

To start off, before heading down to the leaks regarding him, it is vital to know who Freminet is. With that said, as revealed by his official character description, Freminet is a 4-star Cryo Claymore wielder and the younger brother of both Lyney and Lynnette. Contrary to his older siblings, Freminet is shown to be way more reserved and prefers the calmness of the ocean over the limelight of the stage.

He is considered to be the best diver in the Court of Fontaine, given his professionalism, extreme focus, and overall excellence when underwater. You can check out the full look at his character art below.

Freminet: Yearning for Unseen Depths

Renowned Diver of the Court of Fontaine



As the realm of Hydro, Fontaine's underwater vistas are positively breathtaking. But not everyone gets to enjoy this mysterious world beneath the waves. Even for those who have mastered the basics,…

If you haven’t already, you can check out the previously mentioned official teaser trailer for the region of Fontaine, featuring Freminet, as well as Arleccino, Focalors, and more below:

Who Voices Freminet in Genshin Impact?

Freminet will be voiced by Paul Castro Jr. in English, as well as by Shunichi Tokiin in Japanese and Jinli in the original Chinese.

Genshin Impact Freminet Leaks: Elemental Skill, Burst, and Talents Explained

According to his kit description currently present on Project Amber, Freminet will be an On-field Physical/Cryo DPS focused on dealing high amounts of damage through the use of both his Skil and Burst, each of which will allow him to enter a different state (Pers Time and Stalking Mode respectivelly). His overall damage will also be directly affected by his ability to trigger reactions. His ascension stat will be ATK%.

Although his normal attacks will feature a signature animation, Freminet’s charged attacks will be variants of the characteristic Claymore moveset showcased by characters like Diluc and Noelle, You can check out everything you need to know about Freminet’s Elemental Skill and Burst below, according to their leaked descriptions:

Freminet Elemental Skill, Explained

Frenminet’s Elemental Skill, Pressurized Floe, will allow him to perform an upward trust before entering his Pers Time state, thus turning his Skill into Shattering Pressure.

While in Pers Time, all of Freminet’s normal attacks will fire a wave dealing Cryo damage, which will also increase his Shattering Pressure level if they hit an enemy. Shattering Pressure has its level maxed out on 4 and can be performed at any time by using his Elemental skill. Once you reach Shattering Pressure level 4, his enhanced Skill will be performed automatically.

Although Shattering Pressure will deal Cryo DMG at level 0 and a mix of Cryo and Physical DMG if used on levels 1 to 3, its level 4 variant will deal only Physical DMG. Pressurized Floe will have a cooldown of 10 seconds.

Freminet Elemental Burst, Explained

His Elemental Skill, Shadowhunter’s Ambush. will allow Freminet to perform a slash dealing Aoe Cryo DMG. The slash will both reset the cooldown of his Elemental Ekill and allow him to enter Stalker Mode. Once in the mode, he will don his diving helmet.

While in Stalker mode, Freminet will have his resistance to interruption increased, and the cooldown of Pressurized Floe will be further decreased by 70%. Stalker mode will also enhance the damage of the Cryo slashes created by Pers Time by 200% and will allow him to generate one extra stack per attack. Shadowhunter’s Ambush will have a cooldown of 15 seconds.

You can check out a full overview of Freminet’s idle animations, NAs, Elemental Skill, and Burst in the video below, courtesy of leaker Dim and shared by user PerfectLog2173 on the Genshin_Impact_Leaks subreddit:

All of Freminet’s Talents and Constellations, Explained

Although his Exploration Talent has not been leaked yet, according to Project Amber, his Saturation Deep Dive and Parallel Condensers Passive Talents will allow him to decrease the level of Pressurized Floe by 1 second after performing Shattering Pressure and increase the damage of Shattering Pressure by 40% for 5 seconds after Shattering an enemy respectivelly.

Freminet’s constellations, on the other hand, will all be focused on increasing his overall on-field damage as well as the uptime of his skill. You can check out a brief overview of all of Freminet’s Constellations below, based on the descriptions present in Project Amber:

C1 (Dreams of the Seething Deep): Increases the Crit Rate of Shattering Pressure by 15%.

Increases the Crit Rate of Shattering Pressure by 15%. C2 (Penguins and the Land of Plenty): Allows Freminet to restore 2 or 3 energy particles after performing Shattering Pressure on levels 1 to 3 and 4 respectivelly.

Allows Freminet to restore 2 or 3 energy particles after performing Shattering Pressure on levels 1 to 3 and 4 respectivelly. C3 (Song of the Eddies and Bleached Sands): Increase Normal/charged Attack level by 3.

Increase Normal/charged Attack level by 3. C4 (Dance of the Snowy Moon and Flute): After triggering Frozen, Shatter, or Superconduct, Freminet’s attack will be increased by 9%. The effect will last 6 seconds and can be stacked two times.

After triggering Frozen, Shatter, or Superconduct, Freminet’s attack will be increased by 9%. The effect will last 6 seconds and can be stacked two times. C5 (Nights of Hearth and Happiness): Increases his elemental Skill level by 3.

Increases his elemental Skill level by 3. C6 (Moment of Waking and Resolve): Will increase his CRIT DMG by 12% for 6 seconds (ma 3 stacks) after triggering Frozen, Shatter, or Superconduct.

Freminet Banner and Release Date: When Will Freminet be Released?

Freminet is expected to debut during Genshin Impact 4.0. With that said, as both he and Lynette will be 4-star characters, it is unknown if they will both be on Lyney’s banner or if they will be divided among the two banner waves set to debut during the version.

- This article was updated on July 7th, 2023