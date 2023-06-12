Genshin Impact 3.8 Banner Schedule: Eula and Kokomi Reruns, 4-Star Character Leaks

Image: HoYoverse, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy.

As we approach the debut of the second wave of banners part of Genshin Impact’s version 3.7, more and more information regarding the game’s still unnamed version 3.8 continues to surface. Thus revealing more about what seems to be the last patch before the long-awaited debut of the region of Fontaine, as well as the first update to feature a Eula rerun since version 2.3. Now, here’s everything we know about Genshin Impact’s version 3.8 banner, including all its leaked characters and more.

Genshin Impact Version 3.8 Banner Leaks: All Leaked 4 and 5-star Characters

According to the Genshin Update team, known for the veracity of their leaks, it is highly likely that the game’s version 3.8 will feature Eula, Sangonomiya Kokomi, and Klee as the stars of three of its four Character Featured Banners. Klee will also be receiving a new witch-themed skin.

With that said, although the 5-star characters set to star on each banner are still a mystery, known leaker リリィrevealed that Mika, Rosaria, and Razor will be the 4-stars featured in the first wave of banners part of version 3.8, while Thoma, Yanfei, and Faruzan will be staring in the second one.

If the leaks prove to be true, Eula will both receive her first banner in almost two years and also star on a banner featuring two of the game’s top 5 supports for her (Mika and Rosaria), as well as for Razor.

To recap, here are all the characters set to star Genshin Impact’s version 3.8 two banner phases:

First Banner Phase /Wave (First Two Character Focused Banners) 5-stars: Either Eula/Kokomi/Klee/?? 4-stars: Mika, Rosaria, and Razor

/Wave (First Two Character Focused Banners) Second Banner Phase /Wave (Third and Fourth Character-Focused Banners) 5-stars: Eula/Kokomi/Klee/?? 4-stars: Thoma, Yanfei, and Faruzan

When Will Genshin Impact’s Version 3.8 Debut?

As revealed by many known sources in the community, Genshin Impact’s still unnamed version 3.8 is set to be released on July 5, 2023. According to Genshin Update, the live stream focused on the upcoming version will take place around either June 23 or 24, 2023.

- This article was updated on June 12th, 2023