The Best Razor DPS Build in Genshin Impact | Best Weapons, Artifacts, and Team Composition

Among the wide cast of playable characters in Genshin Impact, Razor can be considered one of the best thanks to his ability to excel as a Physical on-field DPS in all stages of the game. But how can you unlock his full potential? Now, so that you can bring out the full potential of everyone’s favorite Wolf Boy, here’s the best Razor DPS build in Genshin Impact.

The Best Razor DPS Build in Genshin Impact | Best Artifacts, Stats, and Sbustats

Like Eula, the best artifact set for Razor is undoubtedly a 4-piece Pale Flame. The set is our main pick as it will both increase his overall Physical Damage by 25% as well as allow him to both further increase the buff by another 25% and his ATK by 14% by performing his Elemental Skill twice within 7 seconds.

If the Pale Flame isn’t an option for you, using either a 2-piece Bloodstained Chivalry plus a 2-piece Echoes of an Offering / Gladiator’s Finale / Shimenawa’s Reminiscence would be our main pick. Using a 4-piece Gladiator’s Finale can also work well.

You can check out the best main stats for each artifact piece below:

Flower of Life: HP%

Plume of Death: ATK%

Sands of Eon: ATK%

Goblet of Eonothem: Physical DMG Bonus

: Physical DMG Bonus Circlet of Logos: Crit Rate / DMG (Depending on your overall Crit Rate and weapon).

The Best Weapons for Physical DPS Razor

As a main DPS, the best overall weapon for Razor would be the Wolf’s Gravestone. The weapon is our main pick given its ability to massively increase Razor’s ATK, as well as it’s team-focused passive. Using Eula’s featured Song of Broken Pines Claymore can also work exceptionally well, mainly thanks to its truly massive ATK value of 741 and Physical DMG Bonus substat.

Using Dehya’s Beacon of the Reed Sea can also work, mainly for its CRIT Rate substat and ATK buffing first passive.

4-star wise, our main pick would be the Serpent Spine, as the weapon will offer a passive tailor-made for Razor’s role as an on-field DPS, as well as a great deal of CRIT Rate.

To recap, you can check out the best weapons for Razor below, as well as a great F2P option:

5-star: Wolf’s Gravestone / Song of Broken Pines / Beacon of the Reed Sea

Wolf’s Gravestone / Song of Broken Pines / Beacon of the Reed Sea 4-Star: Serpent Spine (R3+)

Serpent Spine (R3+) F2P: Prototype Archaic

What Talents Should You Prioritize?

As Razor will be making constant use of his whole set in order to deal massive damage, we recommend that you focus on leveling up his talents evenly. For new players, his Normal and Charged Attacks should be your priority, followed by his Elemental Burst.

The Best Razor DPS Build in Genshin Impact | The Best Team Compositions for DPS Razor

As Razor will beneficiate the most from the Superconduct reaction — which will decrease the Physical Defence of targets affected by it by 40% for 12 seconds — we recommend that you make use of both Cryo and Electro supports.

While the Cryo supports’ main job will be buffing Razor’s damage and healing, using a secondary Electro unit will further increase his energy generation capacity as well as your party’s overall damage at quick rotations. Our best picks for the roles would be Diona, Mika, and then the Raiden Shogun.

