Best F2P Klee Build in Genshin Impact: Weapon, Artifacts, and Team Composition

Klee is both the youngest member of the Knights of Favonius as well as one of Genshin Impact’s best Pyro DPS, only faring behind the game’s top-tier HuTao, and Yoimiya. But do you need to make use of 5-star weapons or pull or 5-star supports and weapons in order to make her excel? Now, so that you can showcase the full potential of the Spark Knight, here’s the best F2P Klee Build in Genshin Impact.

The Best F2P Weapons for Klee in Genshin Impact

The best F2P weapon for Klee in Genshin Impact is Dodoco Tales (R3 to 5). Overall, the Klee-themed and event-exclusive catalyst will be our main pick given the way that it offers her a high overall base ATK (441) and a great amount of ATK% via its substat (55.1%), all while also allowing you to either further increase her overall ATK or her Charged attack damage by 16 and 8% (at R1).

For all of those who did not manage to get it and refine Dodoco Tales during the game’s Midsummer Island Adventure update (version 1.6), our main pick F2P picks would be the 4-star craftable Catalyst Mappa Mare. Mappa Mare will be our main pick in this scenario given its ability to increase Klee’s reaction damage while also offering her a good amount of Elemental DMG Bonus (16% at R1) after triggering any elemental reactions.

Best Artifacts for Klee

Just like for her best overall build, Klee’s best F2P build will also see her take on the role of an on-field DPS. With that said, the best artifacts for a F2P Klee build will be either a 4-piece Crimson Witch of Flames or a 4-piece Wanderer’s Troupe. The artifact sets are our main choices given how they will be focused on increasing either Klee’s overall Pyro (Crimsom with) or Charged Attack damage (Wanderer’s) as well as her reaction damage (in both cases).

How to Get the Crimson Witch of Flames and Wanderer’s Troupe Sets

You can get the Crimson Witch of Flames set by either completing the Hidden Palace of Zhou Formula domain, located on Wuwang Hill, Liyue, or opening its set strongbox. The Wanderer’s Troupe set, on the other hand, can be acquired by defeating Weekly and World Bosses, as well as by opening is set strongbox.

Recommend Stats and Substats

Taking into account that all of Klee’s abilities scale off her overall ATK%, as well as her role as a Pyro DPS, we will be making use of an ATK% Sands of Eon, Pyro DMG Bonus goblet as well as that of a CRIT Rate Circlet.

Substat-wise, as her F2P weapons offer a great deal of either ATK or EM and Klee does not have CRIT as her ascension stat, we recommend that you focus on CRIT DMG and Rate above all else. Remember, as a DPS, it is vital that you at least reach the 50% Crit Rate/100% Crit DMG threshold for optimal damage, although going for a higher Rate value is highly recommended given that Main DPS Klee’s playthrough is heavily reliant on move cancels and her Charged Attacks.

To recap, you can check out the best main stats for each artifact piece below, as well as our recommended substats:

Flower of Life : HP% (Substats: Crit Rate/DMG)

: HP% (Substats: Crit Rate/DMG) Plume of Death : ATK% (Substats: Crit Rate/DMG)

: ATK% (Substats: Crit Rate/DMG) Sands of Eon: ATK% (Substats: Crit Rate/DMG)

ATK% (Substats: Crit Rate/DMG) Goblet of Eonothem : Pyro DMG Bonus (Substats: Crit Rate/DMG)

: Pyro DMG Bonus (Substats: Crit Rate/DMG) Circlet of Logos: CRIT Rate or DMG (Substats: Crit Rate/DMG)

Best F2P Team Compositions for Klee

As this is a guide focused on f2P compositions, we will only feature, apart from Klee, 4-star characters. With that said, the best F2P compositions for Klee are in our opinion composed by her, Xingqiu, Bennett, and a shielder of any kind.

Who is Klee’s Best Overall Teammates?

The best overall teammates for Klee are Kaedehara Kazuha and Zhongli, as Kazuha can massively boost the whole party’s Elemental damage, all while also making full use of the effects of the Viridescent Venerer set. Zhongli, on the other hand, is just the best Shielder in the game, given his ability to both protect and buff your DPS.

They are then followed by Xingqiu (for Vaporize compositions), Nahida (for Burgeon compositions), and Bennett (for pure Pyro compositions).

This guide was made while playing Genshin Impact 3.8 and will be updated as new artifacts and weapons fitting Klee’s kit are released.

- This article was updated on July 7th, 2023