Genshin Impact Philanemo Mushroom Locations Map and Farming Guide

Stocking up on regional ascension materials can be a pain in Genshin Impact, especially if you’re trying to farm things like Philanemo Mushrooms to ascend fan-favorite five-star characters like Klee. Philanemo Mushrooms are “found under the eaves of houses,” which is a frustratingly broad location definition. You’d be right if you thought to check the city of Monstadt and surrounding settlements like Springvale, but these things are so hard to find that you’re bound to miss a few without a guide. Here’s where you can find all 53 Philanemo Mushrooms in Genshin Impact.

Where to Find Philanemo Mushrooms in Genshin Impact

Philanemo Mushrooms can be found in the Monstadt region of Genshin Impact. This makes them incredibly accessible to even the newest Genshin Impact player since this is the game’s starting area.

More specifically, Philanemo Mushrooms can be found attached to buildings in the city of Monstadt, the Dawn Winery (owned by Diluc), and the village of Springvale. You can see the best locations on the map above.

Monstadt Philanemo Mushroom Locations

Monstadt is by far the best place to farm Philanemo Mushrooms since the bulk of them can be found within the city’s walls. Make sure to check the windmills on the outskirts of the city, since each one is home to a handful of Philanemo Mushrooms that can be found as you climb up them. In addition, the market district contains a ton of them that can be easily accessed with a rooftop run throughout the city.

Springvale Philanemo Mushroom Locations

Springvale is another great place to stock up on Philanemo Mushrooms since the village is small but it still contains over a dozen of them to collect. Again, the windmill in the center of the settlement is a great starting place. Not only can you snag a few Philanemo Mushrooms on the climb up, but you can also easily spot the rest of the settlement’s mushrooms from the vantage point at the top.

Dawn Winery Philanemo Mushroom Locations

If you still need a few more Philanemo Mushrooms, then the Dawn Winery will let you scrounge up a handful of them. There are less than 10 to find here, but you shouldn’t ignore these since Philanemo Mushrooms are a limited resource.

Philanemo Mushroom Farming Route

If you want to farm Philanemo Mushrooms in Genshin Impact, start in Monstadt. From the city’s gates, check all of the buildings to the right and then circle around until you reach the main plaza near the alchemy station. Then, climb the northwestern windmill and snag the Philanemo Mushrooms along the way to the top. To close out the Monstadt route, glide to the remaining buildings and follow them to the blacksmith.

Next, head to Springvale and climb the central windmill, making sure to collect the Philanemo Mushrooms as you climb. Then, glide to the northeast buildings. All that’s left to do is circle around the windmill to the south, following the buildings until you reach the northwestern side of town.

Lastly, teleport to the Dawn Winery and just collect the remaining few Philanemo Mushrooms. There are only a handful here and they’re not hidden at all.

Can You Buy Philanemo Mushrooms in Genshin Impact?

You can buy Philanemo Mushrooms in Genshin Impact from a Monstadt merchant named Chloris. Chloris stocks plenty of naturally occurring resources in Monstadt like Snapdragon, Mint, and more. You can find them on the path to the Thousand Winds Temple just east of Monstadt. Follow the main road straight out of the city and you’ll bump into them eventually.

