The Best Diluc DPS Build in Genshin Impact | Best Weapons, Artifacts, and Team Composition

Once the game’s top-tier unit, Diluc can still be considered one of Genshin Impact‘s best Pyro DPS’. But how should you build him? Now, so that you can bring the most out of the uncrowded King of Mondstadt, here’s the best Diluc DPS build in Genshin Impact.

The Best Diluc DPS Build in Genshin Impact | Best Artifacts, Stats, and Substats

As a Pyro DPS, Diluc will benefit the most from a 4-piece Crimson Witch of Flames, given the set’s ability to provide him with both elemental damage as well as with a 4-piece effect tailor-made for the peculiarities of his Elemental Skill, Searing Onslaught.

The set is our only recommendation as there are currently no alternatives capable of allowing Diluc to deal damage on par with it.

You can check out the best main stat for each artifact piece below:

Flower of Life: HP%.

HP%. Plume of Death: ATK%.

ATK%. Sands of Eon: ATK%.

ATK%. Goblet of Eonothem: Pyro DMG Bonus.

Pyro DMG Bonus. Circlet of Logos: Crit DMG.

Substat-wise, we recommend that you focus on CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, and ATK% in that order.

The Best Weapons for Diluc

Given the fact that both his Skill and Burst scale of his overall ATK%, the best weapon for Diluc will be the Wolf’s Gravestone. Dehya’s Beacon of the Reed Sea Claymore will be our second main choice thanks to the weapon’s Crit Rate substat and damaging effect. The Redhorn Stonethresher can also be a great pick given its CRIT DMG substat.

Using the Wolf’s Gravestone over the Beacon of the Reed Sea is only recommended if you managed to reach 50% Crit Rate without the need for the Goblet.

Our main 4-star pick will be a fully refined Serpent Spine, followed by the Blackcliff Slasher. Using either the Prototype Archaic or Akuoumaru can also work well, while a fully refined Rainslasher can become a great alternative while using compositions featuring Xingqiu and Yelan.

To recap, you can check out the best weapons for Diluc below, as well as a great F2P option:

5-star: Beacon of the Reed Sea / Wolf’s Gravestone / Redhorn Stonethresher

Beacon of the Reed Sea / Wolf’s Gravestone / Redhorn Stonethresher 4-Star: Serpent Spine (R5) / Blackcliff Slasher / Rainslasher (R5)

Serpent Spine (R5) / Blackcliff Slasher / Rainslasher (R5) F2P: Mailed Flower (For reaction based compositions) / Prototype Archaic

What Talents Should You Prioritize?

As you will need to actively use his full kit in quick succession in order to bring the most out of Diluc, we recommend that you level up all of his talents evenly.

The Best Team Compositions for DPS Diluc

As a purely Pyro DPS, the best teams for Diluc must feature characters capable of enabling either Melt or Vaporize, like Diona, Kaeya, Layla, Xinqiu, and Yelan. Using shield supports like Zhongli and Albedo, as well as Anemo Viridescent Venerer wielders is also highly recommended.

Here are a few team compositions sure to bring the most out of Diluc:

Diluc + Xinqiu/Yelan + Jean/ Kaedehara Kazuha / Sangonomiya Kokomi + Zhongli

Diluc + Kaeya/Rosaria + Diona + Zhongli/Albedo

Now that you know how to build Diluc as a great DPS, don’t forget to also check out the best teams in Genshin Impact.

- This article was updated on March 6th, 2023