Genshin Impact Lumitoile Locations and Best Farming Route | Neuvillette Material Guide

In order to ascend Neuvillette all the way to level 90 in Genshin Impact, you will need to gather a pretty hefty sum of Lumitoile (168 to be exact). However, the specialty can only be found in very specific areas of Fontaine. Here’s where to find all Lumitoile in Genshin Impact, as well as a farming route sure to help you optimize your time when gathering them.

All Lumitoile Locations in Genshin Impact

You can find a total of 59 Lumitoile per 3-day environment cycle in Genshin Impact. They will be divided among the Mount Esus East, New Fontaine Research Institute, and the Central Laboratory Ruins regions.

All Mount Esus East Lumitoile Locations

All of the Lunitoile featured on Mount Esus East can be found by going up (or down) through the area’s shore. As you can check out in the image below —courtesy of Genshin Impact’s official Teyvat Interactive Map— the above land portion of the region will feature a total of 8 Lunitoile, while the remaining 9 can only be quired by heading underwater.

All New Fontaine Research Institute Lumitoile Locations

You will be able to find a total of 36 Lumitoiles in the New Fontaine Research Institute region, with most of them (29) being located by its west shores. The remaining 7, however, will be featured inside an underwater cave system whose path can only be unlocked after reaching a certain point in the Road to the Singularity side-quest.

You can check out the locations of all the Lumitoile featured in the New Fontaine Research Institute region below, courtesy of the game’s official Interactive Map:

All Central Laboratory Ruins Lumitoile Locations

As you can see below, courtesy of Genshin Impact’s official Interactive Map, all 5 Lumitoile featured on Central Laboratory Ruins will be located in the east-most part of the region. You will be able to find them easily by heading to the region’s eastmost Teleport Waypoint and then continuing on foot.

The Best Lumitoile Farming Route

In order to get as many Lumitoile as possible in the least amount of time, we recommend that you start by getting all of the ones located by the shores of New Fontaine Research Institute before heading to the Waypoint at the center of the area’s underwater cave and getting all of the ones there.

Now, head to Mount Esus East and focus on getting all of the ones both above and underwater, as they will all be close to one another. To finish up, just focus on getting the ones on Central Laboratory Ruins.

This guide was made while playing Genshin Impact on PC and PS5.

- This article was updated on September 27th, 2023