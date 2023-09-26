Genshin Impact Silk Flower Locations & Farming Route

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Hu Tao is finally getting a rerun banner in Genshin Impact, and if you still haven’t added this 5-Star polearm wielder to your roster, now’s your chance. Hu Tao is one of the strongest Pyro units in the game and one of the best DPS characters in Genshin Impact overall. As such, many of you are looking to level her up to make full use of her in your team composition.

You’ll need a lot of materials though, with one of those being the Liyue local specialty Silk Flowers. Here are the best farming routes for Silk Flowers so you can ascend Hu Tao to the highest level in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Silk Flower Locations

There are very few places to harvest wild Silk Flowers in Genshin Impact, but the few that do exist in the overworld are concentrated in small locations and easy to farm. The best spot to grab Silk Flowers is the Wangshu Inn (pictured above). There’s a convenient teleport waypoint to this location in the center of the Liyue region where you can collect 7 Silk Flowers.

Liyue Harbor is also home to a handful of Silk Flowers. The northwestern plaza of Liyue Harbor contains 6 Silk Flowers that you can collect. One of them is a bit further away from the others nearing the cliffside that hugs the northwestern edge of the town, but it’s easy to spot.

Where to Buy Silk Flowers in Genshin Impact

Thankfully, you can also purchase Silk Flowers from a select few vendors throughout Liyue. The first Silk Flower vendor is Verr Goldet, located just down the stairs from the teleport waypoint at the top of the Wangshu Inn. The other Silk Flower merchant is Ms. Bai, a woman who lives in the middle of Qingce Village.

They both sell Silk Flowers and thus can save you some time as long as you have enough Mora. They sell 5 Silk Flowers each and their inventories refresh every 3 days just like the Silk Flowers that you can pick yourself.

Farming Silk Flowers is the most time-consuming part of building Hu Tao into a powerful DPS unit, but the reward is well worth the wait. While you wait for Silk Flowers to respawn, try farming Hu Tao’s other ascension materials like Whopperflower Nectar, Juvenile Jade, and Agate Fragments.

