All 85 Hydroculus Locations in Genshin Impact

The Fontaine region of Genshin Impact, which made its debut in Version 4.0, is associated with the Hydro element. Keeping with tradition, the main collectible of Fontaine is the Hydroculus, which is a Hydro-themed version of the orbs that Genshin Impact players have been collecting since the game’s initial release all the way back in 2020.

While Fontaine might seem like a smaller region than Sumeru or Inazuma, its size is deceiving since it is home to multiple underground sections and freely explorable bodies of water. There are 85 Hydroculi hidden across Fontaine, and if you’re looking to collect them all to upgrade the region’s Statues of the Seven, this guide will walk you through where to find them all.

All Hydroculus Locations in Genshin Impact

As always, you can find Hydroculi floating throughout Fontaine. Some of them are laying in plain sight, while others require puzzles to be solved in order to claim them. Since Fontaine has such a huge focus on swimming, remember that most will be underwater. Plus, some may be hidden underground.

Court of Fontaine Hydroculus Locations

Image: Hoyoverse

There are 40 Hydroculi located in the Court of Fontaine region of Fontaine. It’s the northernmost part of the Fontaine, comprised of Marcotte Station, the Fountain of Lucine, the Opera Epiclese, and the Court of Fontaine itself in addition to the underwater areas surrounding it.

Hydroculus #1

The first Hydroculus can be found at the end of the Aquabus rail line leading north out of the Court of Fontaine.

Hydroculus #2

This Hydroculus is located on top of a Hillichurl camp building.

Hydroculus #3

For the third Hydroculus, you’ll need to bring an Anemo character to glide into the sky since the Hydroculus is floating in the air.

Hydroculus #4

This Hydroculus is sitting on top of a silo next to a small building just a short distance away from the previous Hydroculus.

Hydroculus #5

This Hydroculus is perched atop a tall tower. You’ll need to climb the nearby mountain and glide to it in order to reach it.

Hydroculus #6

This Hydroculus is located underwater in the Annapausis area. This region is part of the world quest “The Narzissenkreuz Adventure.” At the main structure, hit one of the crystals to summon a watery platform and then use the water ring to propel yourself northeast toward this Hydroculus.

Hydroculus #7

This Hydroculus is also located underground in the Annapausis region. It’s floating in the air in the southwestern corner of the area, so you’ll have to climb up high and glide to it to claim it.

Hydroculus #8

To get this Hydroculus, teleport to the waypoint in the underwater Annapausis area. The Hydroculus is sitting on a ledge just to the east of it.

Hydroculus #9

This Hydroculus is floating way up high in the sky, so you’ll need to solve a short puzzle to reach it. There are three Seelies surrounding the nearby chest on a small island underneath it. Bring them to their pedestals and a wind current will appear that launches you up to this Hydroculus.

Hydroculus #10

The tenth Hydroculus is perched atop a high mountaintop. You can climb the mountain or glide to it from the Court of Fontaine walls.

Hydroculus #11

This Hydroculus involves a lengthy climb to the highest point of the Court of Fontaine. It’s really easy to spot, but getting up there takes some time. Thankfully, the tower has some spots for you to rest and regain stamina along the way.

Hydroculus #12

The next Hydroculus is sitting on a large bowl-shaped roof along the northeastern wall of the Court of Fontaine.

Hydroculus #13

The thirteenth Hydroculus is floating in the middle of a shallow lake just outside the eastern wall of the Court of Fontaine.

Hydroculus #14

This Hydroculus requires a challenge to access. The challenge starting point is just east of the building with a bowl-shaped roof on the northern wall of the Court of Fontaine (where another Hydroculus was hiding). Start the challenge, follow the path, and claim the Hydroculus at the top of the giant arch in the center of the Court of Fontaine.

Hydroculus #15

For this Hyrdoculus, return to the Annapausis region underwater. Travel to the teleport waypoint at the entrance and exit the area, heading back into the water. Then, swim straight up. The Hydroculus is hidden in a broken part of the facade’s roof.

Hydroculus #16

This Hydroculus is in the sky above the water southwest of the Court of Fontaine. There’s a small pedestal that will launch you up into the air toward a watery platform occupied by slimes. Grab the Hydroculus up there.

Hydroculus #17

This Hydroculus is easy enough to find. Just use the Waverider or swim to it on the water’s surface.

Hydroculus #18

For the next Hydroculus, dive underwater and you’ll find it in the center of a rocky arch.

Hydroculus #19

There’s a puzzle near this Hydroculus, but it’s a red herring. Dive underwater and head to the small ruin with a locked chest and a blue Pneuma block. The Hydroculus is inside the ruin. Just swim through one of the small openings.

Hydroculus #20

The twentieth Hydroculus is located in the southeastern part of the Court of Fontaine. You can find it floating along one of the Aquabus rail lines that leads southeast out of the city.

Hydroculus #21

The next Hydroculus is located atop the highest point in the southern half of the Court of Fontaine. Thankfully, there’s no need to climb since there’s a watery orb at the foot of the tower that will launch you all the way to the top.

Hydroculus #22

This Hydroculus is located underground in the Institute of Natural Philosophy. Teleport to the waypoint and head west. In the corner of the nearby room, there’s an enemy that shoots projectiles at you. Absorb the power from one of the crabs and then use it to reflect the projectile back at the enemy. When it’s destroyed, it will drop a Hydroculus.

Hydroculus #23

The next Hydroculus is also in the Institute of Natural Philosophy. Head to the teleport waypoint and you’ll find the Hydroculus at the base of the staircase a short distance to the northeast.

Hydroculus #24

Continuing in the Institute of Natural Philosophy, head to the northern teleport waypoint. The Hydroculus is in plain sight at the top of a nearby staircase.

Hydroculus #25

For this Hydroculus, teleport to the nearby waypoint and swim into the tunnel where you’ll find the Hydroculus sitting in plain sight. Make sure to bring a shield from one of the crabs because there are enemies that pelt you with projectiles in this tunnel.

Hydroculus #26

This Hydroculus is underwater as well. Head north of the spot where you can fight the Fairy Knight Twins and you’ll find a small island. The Hydroculus is next to a bush.

Hydroculus #27

To find this Hydroculus, dive back into the water from the island described above. A short distance to the northwest, you’ll find a bubble with three Seelie pedestals. Collect them all and a cutscene will play. Afterward, swim into the school of fish to claim a Luxurious Chest, then use the watery orb to launch yourself out of the water and into the sky to claim this Hydroculus.

Hydroculus #28

This Hydroculus is hiding in an underwater trench. Find the broken bridge with a Pneuma/Ousia chest puzzle and swim downward off the edge. You’ll find the Hydroculus underneath a rocky arch.

Hydroculus #29

This Hydroculus is directly above the previous one. Find the boat on the water’s surface and use the fishing spot to catch any fish. Stop fishing and a water launcher will spawn. Use it and you’ll be sent straight to the Hydroculus.

Hydroculus #30

To get this Hydroculus, teleport to the underwater waypoint just east of the Court of Fontaine. The Hydroculus is underwater in front of a ruined facade nestled amongst some kelp.

Hydroculus #31

This Hydroculus is sitting in plain sight on top of a plant. Just swim above each of the giant green plants and you’ll see it easily.

Hydroculus #32

To claim this Hydroculus, head back to the Institute of Natural Philosophy. Use the northern teleport waypoint and then turn around and make your way through the hallway. Cross the water and open the door to find the Hydroculus guarded by a pair of enemies.

Hydroculus #33

This Hydroculus is located underwater northeast of the Court of Fontaine. It’s locked behind a bubble barrier with a chest. Like most barriers, you can remove it by bringing all of the nearby Seelies to their respective pedestals.

Hydroculus #34

For this Hydroculus, head directly above the previous one. Then, cut the seaweed attached to the flying machine on the water’s surface. Once it’s free, climb aboard and activate it so it can carry you to the Hydroculus in the sky.

Hydroculus #35

This Hydroculus takes you back to land. Teleport to the Marcotte Station waypoint and you’ll see the Hydroculus atop a nearby tree. Use the water cannon to launch yourself to it.

Hydroculus #36

This Hydroculus is hidden in the fountain in the center of the lake to the east of the Marcotte Station teleport waypoint.

Hydroculus #37

This Hydroculus is floating in the air beneath the central bridge of the Opera Epiclese. Just glide down to reach it.

Hydroculus #38

This Hydroculus is perched atop an incredibly tall arch at the Opera Epiclese. To reach it, dive into the water below and solve the red door puzzle (which leads you to the next Hydroculus described below). Then, a water cannon will appear on top of the building that you can use to launch yourself directly to this Hydroculus.

Hydroculus #39

This Hydroculus is located underwater just off the coast of the Opera Epiclese. There’s a building with a red barrier preventing entry. The Hydroculus is inside. To open the barrier, absorb the power from a nearby crab and then use the shield to help the balls make it into their respective rings. You’ll have to break some rocks to reveal the necessary water currents. With the rings activated, you can activate the switches to open the door.

Hydroculus #40

This Hydroculus is floating underwater guarded by the Fairy Knight Twins Angelica and Medoro. You don’t have to beat them to grab this Hydroculus.

Beryl Hyrdoculus Locations

Image: Hoyoverse

Beryl and the underwater areas surrounding it are home to 29 Hydroculi. Most of these are in close proximity to one another given the region’s size.

Hydroculus #41

For the first Beryl Hydroculus, teleport to the southern teleport waypoint and make your way up the giant mountain nearby. Climb to the peak and then glide to the north to grab this Hydroculus floating in the sky.

Hydroculus #42

This Hydroculus is at the peak of the small mountain in the center of Beryl.

Hydroculus #43

To find this Hydroculus, drop down into the mine.

Hydroculus #44

To get this Hydroculus, teleport to the Statue of the Seven and climb the mountain to the east. You’ll find the Hydroculus at the peak.

Hydroculus #45

To find this Hydroculus, you need to solve the boiling lake puzzle to make the water safe to swim in. Then, just dive into the shallow water to collect the Hydroculus.

Hydroculus #46

For the next Hydroculus, head down into the well outside of a nearby house and you’ll find the Hydroculus floating atop a giant pit of water. It’s hidden behind some plants, so it may be hard to see.

Hydroculus #47

This Hydroculus is floating in the sky above the beach. You can’t reach it without a water launcher located on the hill overlooking the beach from the east.

Hydroculus #48

The next Hydroculus is on top of a mountain near the beach. To reach, it you have to defeat a group of Hydro Slimes to spawn a water cannon. Use it to launch yourself to the Hydroculus.

Hydroculus #49

This Hydroculus is visible from afar. It’s nestled underneath a stone archway in some lonesome ruins.

Hydroculus #50

To get this next Hydroculus, dive down deep into the underwater hole and take the power from a crab. Then, blast the cracked rock halfway down the watery hole to uncover the Hydoculus.

Hydroculus #51

This Hydroculus is underwater just off the northeastern coast. Just dive underwater and you’ll find it in the shallow part underneath the natural stone arch.

Hydroculus #52

This Hydroculus is underneath a similar stone arch on the northern coast, but this time, you need to use the power of a crab to repel the projectile back at an enemy hanging from the arch. Defeating it will reveal the Hydroculus.

Hydroculus #53

The next Hydroculus is just a short walk to the west of its predecessor. It’s above an enemy camp and you’ll have to climb a stone arch to reach it.

Hydroculus #54

This Hydroculus is atop a craggy mountain peak, so all you have to do is climb to reach it. No need for a water cannon this time.

Hydroculus #55

This Hydroculus involves another climb, this time to the top of a stone arch.

Hydroculus #56

To find this Hydroculus, navigate to the top of the cliff in the middle of Elynas and kill the enemy waiting at the top. This will spawn a water launcher that you can use to reach an airship. Activate it and you’ll be taken to the Hydroculus.

Hydroculus #57

Using the same water launcher from before, head up to the airship and land on the watery platform. The Hydroculus is waiting at the end of it.

Hydroculus #58

Now it’s time to head underground, which is unlocked by completing the world quest Ancient Colors and meeting Mamere. Teleport to Merusea Village and use the teleporter to visit A Lonely Place. The Hydroculus is nestled on top of the ruins in the center of the room.

Hydroculus #59

Heading back to Merusea Village, find your way to Mamere’s house. The Hydroculus is in plain sight in front of it.

Hydroculus #60

For this Hydroculus, dive underwater and you’ll find the Hydroculus in front of a submerged house near the NPC Granna.

Hydroculus #61

Now it’s time for some underwater exploration. Head to the southeastern coast and you’ll find a boat. Climb aboard and you’ll find the Hydroculus atop its central arch.

Hydroculus #62

To find this Hydroculus, dive underwater and look for a deep trench with orange coral. Take the power from a crab and use it to destroy a blue cracked rock to obtain this Hydroculus.

Hydroculus #63

This Hydroculus is super easy to find. It’s underwater, floating near the surface underneath a rock.

Hydroculus #64

For this Hydroculus, dive down into the deep hole surrounded by green plants. The Hydroculus is at the mouth of a cave that leads straight down.

Hydroculus #65

At the cave mouth described above, use the water cannon to travel all the way to a hidden cavern. There’s a Hydroculus floating in the middle of the room that can be easily snagged by climbing and gliding.

Hydroculus #66

This Hydroculus is hidden in an underwater building guarded by a red barrier. This puzzle is similar to the other red door puzzles in Fontaine’s waters. Use the sonar ability to find Pneuma and Ousia blocks to solve the puzzle and gain access to the Hydroculus.

Hydroculus #67

The next Hydroculus is floating above a giant green plant in plain view.

Hydroculus #68

For this Hydroculus, take the teleport waypoint in Elton Trench. Then, head north and you’ll find the Hydroculus hidden in a cracked rock.

Hydroculus #69

This Hydroculus is on the southeastern coast of Beryl. It’s on a small hill overlooking the water.

Belleau Hyrdoculus Locations

Image: Hoyoverse

The Belleau region of Fontaine is home to 13 Hydroculi. These are the easiest of the bunch to find.

Hydroculus #70

The first Hydroculus of Belleau is easily visible. You can find it on a boat docked at the southernmost edge of the region.

Hydroculus #71

To get the next Belleau Hydroculus, head to the small island off of Belleau’s southern shore. It’s a short distance east of the boat described above. The Hydroculus is resting on a rock in plain sight.

Hydroculus #72

The next Hydroculus is underwater off Belleau’s southwest coast. Dive underwater and you’ll find a deep narrow chasm. Swim down into it and you’ll find the Hydroculus.

Hydroculus #73

Next up, this Hydroculus is sitting atop a mountain peak. It’s an easy climb.

Hydroculus #74

This Hydroculus is floating high up in the air between two houses. To reach it, use the water launcher on the roof of one of the houses.

Hydroculus #75

This Hydroculus is super easy to find. Just follow the Aquabus rail until you reach the tunnel where the Hydroculus is waiting.

Hydroculus #76

You can find this Hydroculus floating in the sky above a very tall mountain peak. Bring an Anemo character to activate the windmill at the top so you can launch yourself high enough to reach it.

Hydroculus #77

The next Hydroculus is proudly displayed at the top of a tall tower. Just glide to it from one of the nearby mountain peaks.

Hydroculus #78

You can find this Hydroculus on the roof of a small house on the coast.

Hydroculus #79

To obtain the next Hydroculus, visit the ruins on the northwestern coast of Belleau. Climb to the top and you’ll find it waiting for you.

Hydroculus #80

This Hydroculus is a short distance to the east of the previous one. Dive into the whirlpool and you’ll find the Hydroculus above a water cannon.

Hydroculus #81

This Hydroculus requires you to climb yet another bunch of ruins.

Hydroculus #82

You can find this Hydroculus a short distance from the Elton Trench teleport waypoint. Just head east from there and you’ll find a very colorful path adorned with yellow grass and red coral. Follow it and you’ll see the Hydroculus sitting on a coral shelf.

Romaritime Harbor Hydroculus Locations

There are 3 easy-to-find Hydroculi in Romaritime Harbor that most players will find as they enter the region through Sumeru. You’re nearly done with your collection!

Hydroculus #83

This is one of the first Hydroculi that you can find when you enter Fontaine. It’s on one of the boats in the harbor.

Hydroculus #84

To get this Hydroculus, teleport to the Statue of the Seven and take the Aquabus. The Hydroculus will be on it.

Hydroculus #85

Finally, this Hydroculus is sitting on top of a mountain peak by the nearby domain. Just climb to it and you’re done!

Image: Hoyoverse

Missing Fontaine Hydroculi

Since Fontaine just made its debut in Genshin Impact Version 4.0, there aren’t enough Hydroculi to fully upgrade the region’s Statues of the Seven. More Hyrodculi will be released down the line though, so and this guide will be updated once there are new parts of Fontaine to explore.

