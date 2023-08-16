All Lumidouce Bell Locations & Best Farming Route in Genshin Impact

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

It is safe to say that 4.0 is the biggest patch to ever debut on Genshin Impact, as it featured the debut of the highly anticipated nation of Fontaine, as well as that of its many groundbreaking mechanics, and new local specialties. But among the many new specialties, very few are as sought after as the Lumidouce Bell, which can be used to ascend Lynette all the way to level 90. But where can you find Lumidouce Bell in Genshin Impact?

All Lumidouce Bell Locations in Genshin Impact

Different from most local specialties in the game. which can be found in spades as you explore their regions in Genshin Impact, you will be able to find a total of 25 Lumidouce Bells per environment reset cycle, with most of them being located in Fontaine’s Elynas sub-area. You will also be able to find a large concentration of them by a cliff north of the Court of Fontaine.

You can check out all the places where you can find the Lumidouce Bell specialty in Genshin Impact below, courtesy of the game’s official Interactive Map:

Image: HoYoverse

Best Lumidouce Bell Farming Route

We found that the best way to way to farm Lumidouce Bells in Genshin Impact can be done by first heading to the Teleport Waypoint located further north of the Court of Fontaine and then proceeding to get the Lumidouce Bells there. Once you’re done, it’s time to head to the Teleport Waypoint located at the center of Elinas.

Aside from those two spots, and as you can check out below, no other areas feature a large concentration of Lumidouce Bells, so we recommend that you head to them in any order you see fit. Unfortunately, it is not possible to gather all of Lumidouce Bells efficiently without using the Waypoints.

Image: HoYoverse, routes by Attack of the Fanboy

How Many Lumidouce Bells Do You Need to Ascend Lynette to Level 90?

You will need to collect a total of 168 Lumidouce Bells in order to ascend Lynette to level 90 in Genshin Impact. Given the 3-day specialty refresh rate, it will take you around 1 to 2 weeks to get all the Lumidouce Bells needed to do so.

This guide was made while playing Genshin Impact on PC and PS5.

- This article was updated on August 16th, 2023