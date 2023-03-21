Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In order to bring the most out of Kamisato Ayaka in Genshin Impact, Travelers need to gather Sakura Blooms. But where can you find the ingredient/ascension material in the game? Now, in order to help you bring the most out of one of the game’s top DPS’, here are all Sakura Bloom locations in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact All Sakura Bloom Locations: Where to Find Sakura Blooms in Genshin Impact

In a matter similar to how you can only find both Scarabs and Redcreast in the deserted portion of Sumeru, you can only find Sakura Blooms on Inazuma’s Narukami Island.

Overall, you can find a total of 75 Sakura Blooms at once. The biggest amount of the specialty can be found in the surroundings of the Grand Narukami Shrine. You will also be able to find a large quantity of the specialty on Araumi.

You can check out the location of all Sakura Blooms featured in Genshin Impact below, as they are showcased on the game’s official interactive map:

Image: HoYolab

Image: HoYolab

Related: Genshin Impact Ayaka DPS Build (2.6): Best Weapon, Artifacts, and Team Composition

Currently, apart from Ayaka, only her brother Kamisato Ayato makes use of the specialty in order to ascend to level 90. In total, you will need to collect 168 Sakura Blooms in order to ascend each of the Kamisato siblings to level 90.

How to Collect the Sakura Blooms in Genshin Impact

After finding the clouds containing the Sakura Blooms, you will be able to grab the ingredient/ascension material by simply affecting it with Electro and then interacting with it.

In order to make the act of gathering the blooms easier, we recommend that you make use of either Electro catalyst users — Yae Miko and Lisa — or Electro Archers like Kujou Sara and Fischl.

- This article was updated on March 21st, 2023