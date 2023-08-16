Genshin Impact Relic Records Creation of the Hydro Nation Event Guide: All Locations and Rewards

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Relic Records: Creations of the Hydro Nation is an event in Genshin Impact that requires you to collect items and defeat enemies. All the items and enemies are found in Fontaine, so you need to unlock that region first. Here are all the locations and rewards for the Genshin Impact Relic Records: Creations of the Hydro Nation event.

All Relic Records Rewards in Genshin Impact

There are 16 challenges to complete in the Genshin Impact Relic Records: Creations of the Hydro Nation event. 12 of them give you 25 Primogems, Fontaine Weapon Ascension materials, Mystic Enhancement Ore, Mora, and Hero’s Wit each while the last four challenges give you 30 Primogems, five Hero’s Wit, Mystic Enhancement Ore, and Mora each.

Since the challenges are fairly easy and we all love Primogems, I recommend you follow this guide to complete the entire Relic Records event in a few hours and walk away with a lot of good stuff.

Where to Find Marcotte, Rainbow Rose, and Lumidouce Bell in Genshin Impact

The first page has three challenges: find six Marcotte, five Rainbow Rose, and nine Lumidouce Bell. While you can find these three plants anywhere on land in Fontaine, there are three spots where you can quickly collect what you need and move on.

Best Marcotte Location in Genshin Impact

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The best place to find Marcotte in Genshin Impact is directly north of Marcotte Station. On this hillside, you’ll quickly collect six Marcotte and be able to move on to finding Rainbow Rose.

Best Rainbow Rose Location in Genshin Impact

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Next, the best place to find Rainbow Rose in Genshin Impact is the garden surrounding Fountain of Lucine. Walk around, pick five Rainbow Rose, and you’re good to go.

Best Lumidouce Bell Location in Genshin Impact

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The best place to get nine Lumidouce Bell in Genshin Impact is in the grove on Elynas, just south of the large bones and just north of the little waterfall and pond. You’ll find exactly nine Lumidouce Bell here which, when collected, allows you to complete the first page of the Relic Records event.

Where to Find Fontemer Aberrant and Clockwork Meka in Genshin Impact

Page two of the Relic Records event requires you to defeat five Fontemer Aberrants, five Clockwork Meka, and seven enemies underwater.

Best Fontemer Aberrant Location in Genshin Impact

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

I’ve easily found Fontemer Aberrant all over the place underwater, but if you’re looking for a great place to farm five, go to the underwater spot directly south of Court of Fontaire and southeast of Chemin de L’Espoir.

I recommend finding a manta ray underwater and using your “water whip” ability to take the Xenochromatic Hunter’s Ray ability because it makes quick work of enemies underwater. While you’re down there, make sure to defeat two more enemies underwater.

Best Clockwork Meka Location in Genshin Impact

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Like Fontemer Aberrant, you can easily find Clockwork Meka on any land section of Fontaine, but the best location I’ve found is the foot of the mountain south of Elynas. Defeat five and you’ll be done with page two of the Relic Records event.

Where to Find Tidalga, Beryl Conch, and Romaritime Flower in Genshin Impact

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

For the third page of the Relic Records event in Genshin Impact, you need to find five Tidalga, five Beryl Conch, and nine Romaritime Flower. There are multiple places to find these items in Fontaine, but the best spots are underwater directly east and southeast of Court of Fontaine.

Best Tidalga Location in Genshin Impact

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The best location to find Tidalga is in the trench southeast of Court of Fontaine. Look for little schools of jellyfish, swim up to them, and collect them to get five Tidalga. The best Beryl Conch location is very close by.

Best Beryl Conch Location in Genshin Impact

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The best location for Beryl Conch is directly north of the best location to find Tidalga. Look on the walls and in crevices to find Beryl Conch and be sure to collect five.

Best Romaritime Flower Location in Genshin Impact

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The best location to find Romaritime Flower in Genshin Impact is directly east of Court of Fontaine. I’ve found success finding Romaritime Flower all over the seafloor, but there is a large quantity east of Court of Fontaine. Collect nine and you’ll finish the third page of the Relic Records event.

Where to Find and Beat Breacher Primus and Tainted Hydro Phantasm in Genshin Impact

The fourth page of the Relic Records event asks you to defeat two Breacher Primus, two Tainted Hydro Phantasm, and one more Breacher Primus or one more Tainted Hydro Phantasm. Breacher Primus is found on land and Tainted Hydro Phantasm is found underwater.

Best Breacher Primus Location in Genshin Impact

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The best location to find Breacher Primus in Genshin Impact is on the shore north of Elynas. You can wait for the creature to respawn here or try to find another BReacher Primus on another mountainous shore.

I recommend using the best standard banner characters to defeat Breacher Primus.

Best Tainted Hydro Phantasm Location in Genshin Impact

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The best location that I’ve found for Tainted Hydro Phantasms in Genshin Impact is in the area northeast of Court of Fontaine. Use the markings on the map above to find specific locations.

To beat the Tainted Hydro Phantasms, I recommend getting the Xenochromatic Hunter’s Ray ability and using it to quickly defeat these underwater opponents.

Where to Find and Beat Icewind Suite in Genshin Impact

The fifth page of Relic Records tasks you with finding and defeating the Icewind Suite bosses Nemesis of Coppelius and Dire of Coppelia. These two bosses are found in the same spot and defeated at the same time.

How to Beat Icewind Suite in Genshin Impact

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Icewind Suite is found northwest of Fountain of Lucine. To beat this boss battle quickly, I recommend focusing on one boss and defeating them first so that you take less damage over time.

Where to Find and Beat Emperor of Fire and Iron in Genshin Impact

The last task of the Relic Records event in Genshin Impact is to find and beat Emperor of Fire and Iron and his twin.

How to Beat Emperor of Fire and Iron in Genshin Impact

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Emperor of Fire and Iron is located by first going to the West Slopes of Mont Automnequi teleport waypoint. Then, go underwater in the river directly southwest. Dive down the tunnel and you’ll come to an underwater grotto that is on land.

To easily defeat Emperor of Fire and Iron, I recommend using Hydro and Cryo characters. Emperor of Fire and Iron is especially vulnerable to those attacks, so hit him where it hurts until you defeat him.

Note: If you need help finding the underground teleport waypoint in Court of Fontaine, check out our guide.

- This article was updated on August 16th, 2023