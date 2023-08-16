Image: Attack of the Fanboy

During your dives into the subaquatic Elton Trench area of Fontaine, you will without a doubt have come into contact with a massive locked room, featuring both a Precious Chest as well as an easy-to-spot Hydroculus. With that said, and so that you can get to them as fast as possible, here’s how to solve the Elton Trench Pneumousia Relay Puzzle in Genshin Impact.

How to Solve the Elton Trench Pneumousia Relay Puzzle in Genshin Impact

You can solve the Elton Trench Pneumousia Relay Puzzle in Genshin Impact in only two simple steps. The first one can be accomplished by heading to the spot marked in the image below, which is in turn located above the locked room. Once there you will be able to find an Ousia Block, so just interact with it and then head to the next step.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After interacting with the block and thus applying Ousia to your character, just head back to the front of the locked area. Now, in order to solve the Elton Trench Pneumousia Relay Puzzle and thus unlock the entrance to the room, all you will need to do is perform an Ousia-infused attack on the Pneumousia Relay on the left (which will be infused with Pneuma).

Once hit, the Relay will then become Balanced and the air barrier in front of the locked room will be unlocked (thus turning blue).

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once the entrance is unlocked, you will be able to enter and grab all the goodies inside it (including the Hydroculus) by simply crossing the air barrier. Don’t forget to also explore the room for a few always-good for enhancement lower-rate artifacts.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This guide was made while playing Genshin Impact on PC and PS5.

- This article was updated on August 16th, 2023