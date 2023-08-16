Use This Easy Trick to Get to Fontaine Fast in Genshin Impact

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you’re anything like me, in Genshin Impact you’ve yet to unlock the waypoints in Sumeru but are excited to get to Fontaine. Well, you’re in luck because there’s a really easy way to skip Sumeru and get right to Fontaine, but it’s a trick that you might miss. Here’s the easiest way to get to Fontaine in Genshin Impact.

What’s the Fastest Way to Get to Fontaine in Genshin Impact?

If you’ve explored all of Sumeru’s forests and deserts in Genshin Impact, then you won’t have a difficult time discovering Fontaine. You simply need to keep heading north and you’ll stumble over Fontaine.

However, the easiest way to reach Fontaine for all players regardless of progress is to open your map and fast travel to the waypoint in between the Sumeru desert and Fontaine.

This waypoint is available to everyone (trust me, I know because it’s available to me and I’m so far behind), so use it to get to Fontaine quickly.

I’d even argue that using the fast travel waypoint trick is the best way to begin exploring Fontaine because the opening shot you get of the new region is gorgeous. From here, I suggest immediately gliding down to the dock at the foot of the waterfall to start your new journey.

If you were worried that it would take you a long time to get to Fontaine, this should be great news for you. Whether you’re still in Mondstadt, Liyue, Inazuma, or Sumeru, you can begin exploring Fontaine right now by fast traveling to the specific waypoint.

You won’t be able to complete any Fontaine story quests until you catch up with the story that threads you through Mondstadt, Liyue, Inazuma, and Sumeru. I think that’s a major bummer, but at least we can explore Fontaine and soak in the sights which is my favorite part of Genshin Impact anyway.

