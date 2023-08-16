Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Continuing the trend which began with Venti in version 1.0, 5-star Pyro Archer Lyney will be the 5-star set to debut with the nation of Fontaine. But should you pull for the Magician of the Court of Fontaine or save your Primogems for the upcoming Fontaine characters set to debut during the future Nation of Justice patches?

Should You Pull for Lyney in Genshin Impact 4.0?

First of all, given his role as an on-field Pyro DPS capable of dealing massive Pyro damage through his unique Grin-Malkin Hat mechanic, as well as his ability to synergize perfectly with Bennett, Lyney can be considered a great pull overall. Although, given the specifics of his set, he will not be able to reach the damage heights of the game’s best Pyro DPS’ (Hu Tao and Yoimiya).

With that said, unless you really love Lyney or are like me —someone who, as an older brother myself, cannot seem to skip any older brothers in the game— we recommend that you only pull for Lyney on Genshin Impact 4.0 if you don’t already have a go-to Pyro DPS.

Related: Genshin Impact Wriothesley: Release Date, Banner, Abilities, and Leaks

If you don’t have Yelan and really cannot hold in on the urge to pull during version 4.0, we advise you to prioritize her over Lyney, as she is considered to be the best offensive Hydro support/sub-DPS in the game.

On the other hand, If you plan on pulling for Lyney for any of the reasons above, we cannot think of a better time than now, given how no new Fontaine 5-stars will be released during the second wave of banners of version 4.0. The fact that Bennett (who is the overall best support for him) is part of his banner also helps in increasing its appeal.

This guide was made while playing Genshin Impact on PC and PS5.

- This article was updated on August 15th, 2023