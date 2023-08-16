How To Get All Fontaine Craftable Weapon Diagrams in Genshin Impact

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Genshin Impact has a vast array of weapons to collect, and some players will be on the lookout for the Fontaine Craftable Weapon Diagrams to add to their inventory. If you are thinking that they will be located in difficult-to-reach areas, I wouldn’t be surprised. However, the process is actually nice and easy, this article will take you through how to get all of the Fontaine Weapon Diagrams in Genshin Impact.

All Fontaine Craftable Weapon Diagram Locations in Genshin Impact

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

All of the weapon diagrams can be bought from Estelle in the Court of Fontaine at the Beaumont Workshop. It is worthwhile knowing about the diagrams being here before going out on any journey in Fontaine so you keep track of what resources you need for purchasing. There are five diagrams in total each with their own respective names and weapon types which you may decide to use in any of your best Genshin builds.

Weapon Name Weapon Type Song of Stillness Bow Rightful Reward Polearm (Lance) Tidal Shadow Claymore Finale of the Deep Sword Flowing Purity Catalyst

Related: Get Free Primogems in Genshin Impact With These Codes

Where to Get the Fontaine Weapon Diagram Purchase Materials in Genshin Impact

Before you can actually get around to forging the precious Fontaine weapons you will need to make sure you have the correct materials for purchase. There are also five of these resources that you need to know about so it’s clear to see the number five has taken a considerable part in the design meeting for these weapons. Listed below is everything you need to know about each material.

Material Name Appearance Where to Find Tidalga Tidalga looks like blue jellyfish that I think are shaped similarly to a water droplet. In the game’s definition, they are “phytoplankton” on the water. These can be found in the underwater sections of Fontaine. Condessence Crystal These look similar to shards of ice and are colored in a light to dark blue tinge. They also have a warm light housed inside. Recommended to be found in the “Elynas Surface” area. Bulle Fruit Spherical and orange colored. They have a stalk at the top and look like a tangerine. Found hanging from Bulle Fruit trees in the wild. Marcotte Fiery-looking flower with a red rosebud-shaped head. There are six leaves in total attached to the flower. Found out in the wild, I would recommend keeping your search within Fontaine. Pluie Lotus These remind me personally of Lillie’s but they have a similar structure to the Marcotte. At the head of the flower, the leaves have yellow-tipped ends leading into a lush purple-and-white interior. Located at rivers and lakes. Search around the sides and you should find a few of these.

Related: How to Refresh Resin in Genshin Impact

Another resource in Fontaine that you may want to keep a lookout for is Lumidouce Bells since you can use them to ascend Lynette. Nevertheless, now that you know where to buy all the Fontaine Craftable Weapon Diagrams in Genshin Impact, you can dive back in and start getting to work.

- This article was updated on August 16th, 2023