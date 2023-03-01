How to Refresh Resin in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact, the free-to-play RPG, asks players to spend a ton of time grinding, whether it be for XP, Artifacts, or Primogems. While many parts of the game can be played without any restrictions, there are a few aspects gated by Resin. Resin is a currency used to complete dungeons, boss fights, or Ley Line Outcrops. All of these provide various rewards that are needed to level up and ascend characters, as well providing the necessary equipment to get the most out of them. Here’s how to refresh your Resin in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: How to Refresh Resin

Players can hold a maximum of 160 Resin at a time. Whenever you have less than that total, you will slowly gain more over time, with a complete refill taking about a real-world day. If you don’t want to wait, you can open the map and access the Replenish Original Resin menu, using the button shown at the top of the screen. Here you are presented with two possible options for refreshing your Resin.

Option 1: Fragile Resin

The first option is to use an item called Fragile Resin, which will automatically give you 60 Resin upon use, with no limit to the number you can use in any time frame. The Fragile Resin is rewarded for completing various events and quests.

Related: How to Get Primogems Fast in Genshin Impact 3.5

Option 2: Use Hard-Earned Primogems

The second option is to use Primogems, the premium currency in Genshin Impact. You can exchange 50 Primogems to gain 60 Resin, however, there is a catch. You can only do this six times per day, with the cost increasing each time you do it. Many players also discourage people from doing this, especially players who don’t spend much money on the game. The reason for this is that Primogems are better used rolling for new characters and that it isn’t worth the cost to speed up the grind for new Artifacts or other items restricted by Resin.

- This article was updated on March 1st, 2023