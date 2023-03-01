Image: miHoYo

Are you wondering how to get Primogems fast in Genshin Impact 3.5? Primogems are valuable in-game currency used for various activities like replenishing Original Resin, buying Fate in Paimon’s Bargains, or purchasing Battle Pass levels. These activities cost a lot of Primogems, but there are ways you can earn them very quickly, at no cost to you, with minimal effort.

You can get Primogems fast in Genshin Impact 3.5 by performing a large number of one-time, daily, and weekly activities. These activities require that you spend no money and can be accomplished during your normal day-to-day playing. Here is how to get Primogems fast in Genshin Impact 3.5 so you have an nearless never-ending supply.

How to Get Free Primogems Fast in Genshin Impact 3.5

Image: miHoYo

Here are the eight quickest ways to get Priogems fast in Genshin Impact 3.5.

Daily Commissions

You can earn 2420 Primogems by completing daily commissions during the 3.5 Patch, which is expected to run for 42 days. You will earn 60 Primogems daily for an expected 42 days to earn a ton of free Primogems.

Spiral Abyss

You can earn 1,200 Primogems during the entire 3.5 Patch run. This is because Floors 8 to 12 are reset every 15 days. Therefore, each floor will allow you to earn 140 Primogems. This means you will earn 600 free Primogems each rotation for two rotations, resulting in 1,200 Primogems.

HoYoLAB Daily Check-In

You can earn 60 Primogems by checking in for 18 days using the HoYoLAB website.

Genshin Impact 3.5 Update Compensation

Genshin Impact will be taken down for maintenance while the latest update is implemented. You will receive 600 Primogems by mail after the maintenance period is finished. This mail will expire after the 3.5 patch runs its course.

Quality of Life Updates

You can earn 1 Intertwined Fate for every Archon Quest chapter you complete from the newly added Tour Guide feature. You will earn a total of 23 Intertwined Fates, which results in a total of 3680 Primogems obtained.

Related: How to Claim Your Free Archon Quest Intertwined Fates in Genshin Impact

Perform Character Test Runs

You can get 80 Primogems by performing test runs of the four new 5-star characters introduced in the Genshin Impact 3.5 update.

Redeem Codes

You can receive free Primogems by redeeming the following free in-game codes:

GENSHIN0928N

GENSHINZHB30

GENSHIN1111

GOLNXLAKC58

SBNBUK67M37Z

WARBDRR9MCQ9

NT8SU92DKFRZ

KARU3RG6NY65

5SRC28YNNYP9

SB8UJ9H7NH8V

Complete Achievements

You can earn 55 Primogems by completing the newly added achievements in the Genshin Impact 3.5 update. If you haven’t completed all achievements up to this point, you can continue to earn Primogems on the more than 5,200 achievements.

- This article was updated on March 1st, 2023