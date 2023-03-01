Image: HoYoverse

Genshin Impact‘s version 3.5 is here, bringing to players the long-awaited debut of 5-star Pyro Claymore Dehya, as well as a new series of quests and rewards, the latter of which includes the ability to get one Free Intertwined Fate for each Archon Quest completed either before or after the update. But how can you claim yours? Now, here’s how to claim your free Archon Quest Intertwined Fates in Genshin Impact.

How to Claim Your Free Archon Quest Intertwined Fates in Genshin Impact

Once you perform the update, you will be able to claim your free Free Archon Quest Intertwined Fates in Genshin Impact by opening your Adventurer Handbook and then heading to the Guide tab, where you will be met with the tab highlighted in the image below.

Once there, all you need to do in order to claim your free Intertwined Fates is to select Claim.

As you could check out above, you will not be able to claim all the rewards at once so get ready. Each reward pack will also come with 3 Hero’s Wit as well as a few other goodies sure to help you bring out the full potential of your units, as well as level up your artifacts.

To recap, here is how to claim your Free Archon Quest Intertwined Fates in Genshin Impact:

Open your Adventurer Handbook.

Head to the Guide tab.

Select Claim in order to get all of your already unlocked rewards one by one.

Now that you know how to claim your Archon Quest rewards in Genshin Impact, don’t forget to also check out how to build both Dehya and the game’s upcoming 4-star Cryo Polearm wielder Mika.

- This article was updated on March 1st, 2023