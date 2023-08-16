Get Free Primogems in Genshin Impact With These Codes | August 2023

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Genshin Impact players will know the importance of having a good number of Primogems for their travels, and with codes to get even more, you certainly wouldn’t want to miss out. Keeping an eye out for these will give you an easy boost for the currency. This article will take you through all of the current working Primogem codes in Genshin Impact for the month.

Free Working Primogem Codes in Genshin Impact

Listed below are all of the codes you can take advantage of. I would recommend keeping a hold of the Adventurer’s Experience for when you feel you most need it to quickly level a character. Overall you will be getting above 100 Primogems from making use of all of these Genshin codes and it can certainly be better to gather Primogems for free than spending real money.

Code Reward/Gift 2S84JS839T8R 60 Primogems and five Adventurer’s Experience GENSHINGIFT 50 Primogems and three Hero’s Wit NS92PG6DB52M 60 Primogems and five Adventurer’s Experience

Where to Redeem Genshin Impact Codes?

You can redeem Genshin Impact codes in the game itself and don’t need to go online anywhere. Open up the menu and navigate to settings. In the “Account” section you will find an area to redeem codes. Enter your code and then confirm to “Exchange” the code after which you can receive your rewards in the “Mail”.

Are There Any Other Free Rewards for Genshin Impact?

Yes, if you are playing on PlayStation 5 and have PlayStation Plus then you can get the “Genshin Impact Promotion for PlayStation Plus Add-On” from the Store. This doesn’t have any Primogems included but it has plenty of other currency and materials that are useful for your journey. There are four types in total given to you.

Mystic Enhancement Ore — x15

— x15 Hero’s Wit — x20

— x20 Mora — x50,000

— x50,000 Fragile Resin — x2

For a newer player this offer is going to be extremely beneficial so be sure to make use of it while you can. Now that you know about all of the Primogem working codes and some extra gifts, I will let you get back into the vibrant world of Genshin Impact.

