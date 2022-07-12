The Best Ningguang DPS Build in Genshin Impact: Weapons, Artifacts, and Talents

Considered by many as the best 4-star Geo unit in the game, Ningguang is one of Genshin Impact‘s best characters, thanks to her ability to work extremely well as both a main and a sub-DPS. With that said, and to allow you to bring out the most of the Tianquan of the Liyue Qixing, here’s the best Ningguang DPS build in Genshin Impact.

Are Her Constellations a Must?

To put it simply, no, but is highly advisable that you try to get Ningguang to at least C2, as her first constellation, Piercing Fragments, will allow her attacks to also deal AoE damage, while her C2, Shock Effect, will allow you to make better use her Elemental Skill.

Recommended Artifacts for DPS Ningguang

Taking into account that Ningguang’s whole set scales off her overall ATK%, as well as the fact that all of her attacks deal Geo Damage, we recommend that you make use of a 2-piece Archaic Petra + 2-piece Vermillion Hereafter/Echoes of an Offering/Gladiator’s Finale/Shimenawa’s Reminiscence, as the artifacts will not only increase her Geo Damage but also her overall Attack. If you wish, using a 4-piece Retracing Bolide can also work well, but you will need to keep her shielded at all times for its buff to be worth it.

You can check out the best main stat for each artifact piece below:

Flower of Life : HP%

: HP% Plume of Death : ATK%

: ATK% Sands of Eon: ATK%

ATK% Goblet of Eonothem : Geo Damage Bonus

: Geo Damage Bonus Circlet of Logos: CRIT Rate/CRIT Damage (Depends on the weapon).

Ningguang DPS Build: Best Weapons for Ningguang

Thanks to Ningguang’s damage-oriented set and passive, she will beneficiate the most out of weapons focused on increasing her CRIT, be it either Damage or Rate. With that said, we recommend that you make use of either the 5-star Catalyst Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds or the 5-star Catalyst Skyward Atlas, as the former will increase both her damage and CRIT Rate, while the latter will massively increase her overall ATK. If the 5-stars are not an option for you, we recommend the use of the 4-star Catalyst The Widsith, as the weapon will give her a good deal of CRIT Damage, while also allowing you to proc some game-changing, but situational, effects.

To recap, here are the best weapons for Ningguang, as well as a few alternatives:

5-Star: Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds / Skyward Atlas

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds / Skyward Atlas 4-Star: The Widsith / Solar Pearl

The Widsith / Solar Pearl F2P alternative: Dodoco Tales

What Talents to Prioritize

As Ningguang’s biggest source of damage lies in her normal/charged attacks, followed by her Elemental Burst, we recommend that you focus on those and then focus on her Elemental Skill, which can deal massive damage when leveled up enough.

Best Teams

For Ningguang to truly shine, we recommend the use of a party featuring at least 2 Geo units, so that you can gain the damage buff offered by Geo Resonance. For the healer slot, Bennett is without a doubt the best for Ningguang, thanks to his ability to massively boost her damage. Ideally, a good Ningugang team should feature a Geo support (shielder/battery), a Healer/buffer, and either a sub-DPS or offensive support.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.