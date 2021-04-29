Genshin Impact Bamboo Segment Locations – Where to Get Bamboo Segments

Genshin Impact now has housing via a teapot thanks to Version 1.5, and you’ll need bamboo segments to craft some of the furnishings. Yep, travelers all over Teyvat are about to become lumberjacks as they go about chopping down entire forests for a dresser. Thankfully, we know the best locations to find bamboo segments in Genshin Impact, so it won’t take you too long to craft your desired furnishings.

Genshin Impact Bamboo Segment Locations

Bamboo segments in Genshin Impact is pretty common in Liyue, yet it’s abundant in the area around Qingce Village in the northwest portion of the nation. This paths along this area are packed with bamboo for your to harvest. Bamboo Segments comes from Qingce bamboo, which are tall, narrow, green stalks (you can use the image at the top of this article for reference). Qingce Village isn’t a dangerous place, so you should be able to farm without interruption.

While bamboo segments are all over Qingce Village in general, the paths leading out and around the village are the easiest routes to farm the material. As you’ll see in the image below, there are three waypoints you can travel between whilst farming, allowing you to start from either the one in the top-right, or the one at the bottom along the coast. Since wood respawns rather quickly in Genshin Impact you can run between the two then port back if you are looking to farm as fast as possible.

When farming wood/segments all you need to do is smack a Qingce bamboo to gain the goods. You don’t actually chop down the tree, but you will get three pieces of wood per tree; you just gotta smack it a couple of times. Characters with wide, sweeping attacks are great for harvesting wood in Genshin Impact, such as polearm and sword users. Just remember you only get three pieces of wood per tree, so be sure to move on to the next tree once you’ve grabbed all three from your current target.

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Mobile.