Genshin Impact Update 1.5 Patch Notes (Preliminary)

Update 1.5 has arrived for Genshin Impact, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. The biggest addition in Update 1.5 is the introduction of housing to Genshin Impact. It’s only accessible to travelers that have invested a healthy amount of time into the game, however. The new Hangout Event quests for Diona and Noelle are no different, though travelers who have at least completed the Mondstadt chapter can at least take part in Diona’s Hangout Event. There are other changes in Update 1.5 as well, such as the tweaks made to the battle pass quests and Stellar Reunion. Here’s everything new with Genshin Impact Update 1.5.

Genshin Impact Update 1.5 Patch Notes

New System

New System: Serenitea Pot

Adepti use Serenitea Pots as media through which they can channel their adeptal power and create realms and abodes.

As the owner of this realm, you may decorate it however you wish and turn it into a home away from home.

After using and summoning the Serenitea Pot, you can interact with it and enter the abode within.

Teapot Spirit

A spirit that lives inside the teapot. It is said that she was created by the adepti themselves. She looks after many matters within the realm, serving as a butler of sorts.

Trust Rank

As you place more furnishings and increase the level of Adeptal Energy within the realm, the teapot spirit will become more trustful of you.

Adeptal Energy

The amount of Adeptal Energy within the realm will gradually increase along with the number of furnishings placed.

Creating

You can obtain the materials required to create furnishings in many different ways, all around Teyvat. For example, you can obtain wood for making Furnishings by cutting down trees.

Realm Depot

You can use Realm Currency in the Serenitea Pot to exchange for items of your choice.

New Characters

5-Star Character “Dance of the Shimmering Wave” Eula (Cryo)

Vision: Cryo

Weapon: Claymore

The Spindrift Knight, a scion of the old aristocracy, and the Captain of the Knights of Favonius Reconnaissance Company. The reason for which a descendant of the ancient nobles might join the Knights remains a great mystery in Mondstadt to this very day.

4-Star Character “Wise Innocence” Yanfei

Vision: Pyro

Weapon: Catalyst

A well-known legal adviser active in Liyue Harbor. A brilliant young lady in whose veins runs the blood of an illuminated beast.

New Equipment

New Weapon

Song of Broken Pines (5-Star Claymore)

New Artifacts

Tenacity of the Millelith (4-Star and 5-Star)

Pale Flame (4-Star and 5-Star) Obtain artifacts in the above sets from Ridge Watch, the new Domain of Blessing at Bishui Plain.



New Domains

New Domain: Ridge Watch

Obtain artifacts in the “Tenacity of the Millelith” and “Pale Flame” sets from Ridge Watch, the new Domain of Blessing at Bishui Plain.

New Trounce Domain: Beneath the Dragon-Queller

The new Trounce Domain, Beneath the Dragon-Queller, has been added to the Nantianmen area.

Unlocked after completing Zhongli’s Story Quest “Historia Antiqua Chapter: Act II – No Mere Stone.”

After updating to Version 1.5, there will be three opportunities to halve the Original Resin cost when claiming rewards from Trounce Blossoms in Trounce Domains and the “Lupus Boreas, Dominator of Wolves” challenge (after the V1.5 update – 2021/05/03 04:00). The number of opportunities resets every Monday at 04:00 (Server time).

Travelers should complete the update to V1.5 first before completing the relevant challenges for the week April 26 – May 2.

New Monsters

Cryo Hypostasis

Elemental creatures who protect themselves from incoming attack with their durable shell.

Azhdaha

An enormous dragon as ancient as the mountains themselves.

New Elite Monster: Abyss Lector – Violet Lightning

A creature of the Abyss Order that calls upon thunder and lightning in praise of the darkness.

New Event: Energy Amplifier Initiation – Take part and exchange for “Kätzlein Cocktail” Diona (Cryo)!

In an effort to gather and research Irminsul Fruit Fragments, Sumeru researcher Hosseini has entrusted a mysterious ancient relic to you for a time: the Energy Amplifier. Help Hosseini to gather Irminsul Fruit Fragments and unleash their power with the Energy Amplifier.

Event Gameplay Duration: 2021/04/30 10:00 – 2021/05/17 03:59 Eligibility: Adventure Rank 20 or above

Places of Interest During the event period, go to Places of Interest and defeat the opponents there to gather Irminsul Fruit Fragments and obtain Fractured Fruit Data.

Domains During the event period, successfully challenge Domains to obtain Fractured Fruit Data.

Twisted Realm During the event period, challenge the Twisted Realm and get as high a score as you can. Reach a combined score of certain amounts to claim Fractured Fruit Data.



Even more events will subsequently become available. Stay tuned, Travelers.

New Quests

New Story Quests

Zhongli’s Story Quest: Historia Antiqua Chapter – Act II “No Mere Stone”

Eula’s Story Quest “Aphros Delos Chapter: Act I” will become available at a later date.

New Hangout Events

Hangout Event: Diona – Act I “The Cat and the Cocktail” They say that there’s a popular bartender at The Cat’s Tail.

Hangout Event: Noelle – Act II “Knightly Exam Prep” Noelle reveals to you that she is very anxious about the Knights of Favonius selection exam. At your suggestion, she decides to emulate the knights she knows in an attempt to overcome her sense of unease.



New World Quests

Adds World Quests related to the Serenitea Pot: “A Teapot to Call Home: Part I” and “A Teapot to Call Home: Part II”

Quest Unlock Criteria: Adventure Rank 35 or above Completed the Archon Quest “Chapter I: Act III – A New Star Approaches”

New World Quests: “A Timeless Classic” and “When the Trail Goes Cold” Other new World Quests will be added at a later date, including “Mr. Melancholy” and “Mimi Tomo”



Other Additions in Genshin Impact Update 1.5

Gameplay

New Gadget: Serenitea Pot

New Recipes: Stormcrest Pie, “My Way,” Crab Roe Tofu, Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, Cured Pork Dry Hotpot

New Inventory Category: Furnishings

New Precious Items: Dream Solvent, Transient Resin, Vial of Adeptal Speed, Sanctifying Unction, Sanctifying Essence

New Achievements: “A Realm Beyond: Series I,” “Memories of the Heart,” etc.

New Namecards: “Celebration: Fruit of Wisdom,” “Celebration: Peekaboo!,” “Yanfei: Impartial,” “Eula: Ice-Sealed,” “Travel Notes: Sub-Space Recreation,” “Achievement: Tea Time”

Spiral Abyss: Floor 11 Ley Line Disorders changed to: Your character will be periodically inflicted with Slowing Water, greatly increasing your skills’ CD duration until the inflicted Hydro element is removed. Physical DMG dealt by all party members increased by 75%. Updates the monster lineup on Floor 11 of the Spiral Abyss. Updates the monster lineup on Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss. Starting from the first time that the Lunar Phase refreshes after updating to Version 1.5, the three Lunar Phases will be as follows: Phase 1: Blade-Dance Moon

When a character scores consecutive hits on an opponent with Normal Attacks within 2s, this character’s Physical DMG is increased by 5% for 10s. This effect stacks up to 5 times, and only 1 stack is added at a time regardless of how many enemies are hit in one strike. When 5 stacks have been obtained, further hits on opponents will unleash shockwaves that deal AoE DMG. A shockwave can be created in this manner once every 1s. Phase 2: Thorny Moon

A backlash will occur when opponents hit a character protected by a shield, unleashing a shockwave that deals AoE DMG. Can occur once every 6s. Phase 3: Rebellious Moon

When a character scores Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack hits that deal Physical DMG to opponents, this character’s CRIT Rate is increased by 3% for 10s. This effect stacks up to 5 times, and only 1 stack is added at a time regardless of how many enemies are hit in one strike. When 5 stacks have been obtained, CRIT Hits on opponents will unleash shockwaves that deal AoE DMG. A shockwave can be created in this manner once every 1s.



System

The new Mail Pins function has been added. Pinned mail will be placed at the top of your mail list and will not be deleted when pressing Delete Read. However, pinned mail will still expire as normal.

On mobile, UI Border Offset setting has been added to Settings > Controls.

Audio

Adds voiced interactions for characters in the open world.

Adds a Compatibility Mode option for the audio API on Android devices. Try switching to this mode if you experience any of the following issues: Distorted sound (electrical noise) from your device, failure to switch between left and right audio channels, screen recordings do not capture audio, screen recordings feature distorted audio, difficulty switching to and from earphones when plugged in/removed, electrical noise through Bluetooth earphones.

Adds Japanese voice-over for certain characters.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, in English, the voice of Diona in Diona’s Hangout Event is temporarily provided by Jackie Lastra.

Genshin Impact Update 1.5 Optimizations

System

Three opportunities will arise every week to halve the Original Resin cost of revitalizing the Trounce Blossoms at the Trounce Domains and Dominator of Wolves challenges.

In Co-Op Mode, when there are two or less characters in the team that can be controlled per player, the Companionship EXP obtained is doubled.

New Voice-Over Files Management function added to PC and mobile: You can uninstall voice-over files by going to Settings > Language > Manage Voice-Over Files. (In Version 1.5, you must first update the voice-over files under Settings > Language > Voice-Over Language before you can uninstall them.)

Optimizations to some controls when using a controller: When moving the left joystick up and down to select who you want to chat with, the right side of the screen will switch to the corresponding chat information without needing to first press the Confirm button. Move the left joystick to the right to enter the selected chat. The Sort Rule button on the Weapons screen (in Inventory), Artifacts screen (in Inventory), and Character Selection screen (in the Character Menu) has been changed from the up button to the down button. The left joystick can now be used to switch between sections of the interface in Settings and Achievements. Optimizes the display design of the Controller screen: When a button status changes from usable to unusable, the button icon will be hidden. On the Report screen, the default button for text editing has been made consistent with the controls of other in-game interface: for PlayStation controllers, this has been changed from the circle button to the square button; for Xbox controllers, this has been changed from the B button to the X button. The controls to skip the Battle Pass animation, Wish animation, and animation of claiming rewards in Domains has been changed for controller users: now, hold the circle/B button to skip; the confirmation pop-up window has been removed. The button layout display of different controllers has been made consistent. The controls for closing the pop-up menus for Artifact Enhancement, Weapon Enhancement, Artifact Filter, and Character Selection has been changed: the Back button previously closed the entire screen, but it now only closes the pop-up menu.

Optimizes the default text and display status in the text entry box: Unsent text in the text entry box will be saved as a draft in the current chat’s text entry box. When the text entry box in the current chat is empty, the draft (if any have been saved) will be displayed. The text entry box will be cleared after a draft is completed and sent, if the chat is deleted from the chat list, or after exiting the game.

Optimizes some displays of chat boxes on PC and PlayStation®4: After deleting the other player in the chat, the chat content on the main chat screen will be deleted. After going offline, chat content on the main chat screen will be cleared. It will only display new messages received after the last time you went offline (including messages received while offline).

Optimizes aiming on mobile: On mobile, three additional adjustment levels have been added under Settings > Camera Sensitivity (Aimed Shot Mode). It has been increased from the original levels 1 to 5 (which now correspond with the new levels 4 to 8) to the new adjustment levels 1 to 8. On mobile, the Acceleration Slider (Aimed Mode) setting has been added. With this setting enabled, the camera movement speed will change dynamically with the speed of your finger. Sliding faster causes the camera angle to rotate more.

The amount of Condensed Resin has been added above the button to claim rewards for Domains and Ley Line Blossoms (if you have no Condensed Resin, it will not be displayed).

Optimizes the anti-aliasing effect on the avatar in one’s profile.

Optimizes the animation performance of Zhongli’s Plunging Attack.

Co-Op

Optimizes the animation performance of nearby monsters and objects in Co-Op Mode when the visiting player is far from the host player.

Other

Optimizes the aesthetics of lighting effects of certain weapons after ascension.

Adjusts some missions in Battle Pass > Weekly Missions (the total BEP that can be earned remains unchanged by the adjustment).

Deleted BP Missions: Collect 100 Mondstadt local specialties Collect 100 Liyue local specialties Complete the Wolf of the North Challenge Complete the Stormterror Domain Challenge Complete the Golden House Challenge

New BP Missions: Complete Trounce Domains or the Dominator of Wolves challenge 3 times Obtain a total of 1,000 Realm Currency Create a total of 10 furnishings Purchase 2 items from the Teapot Traveling Salesman in another player’s Serenitea Pot

The Stellar Reunion event is amended as follows: Deletes the following quests: Forge 3 items Defeat boss enemy 1 time Adds the following quests: Level up a character once using any quantity of Character EXP Materials Enhance a weapon once Enhance an artifact once For the Original Resin consumption quests, decreases the quantity of Original Resin that Travelers at Adventure Rank 10–50 are required to consume No change has been made to the total points that can be obtained in one day. Applies to: Travelers who activate the Stellar Reunion event after the V1.5 update



Genshin Impact Update 1.5 may not include a new zone to explore, but the Serenitea Pot housing system looks to be remarkably robust. Travelers who have completed the third act in the Liyue chapter of the story should find themselves busy harvesting materials for all their ideal furnishings. The update to the Resin costs for Weekly Bosses is also a welcome change, even if it’s not exactly what the community has requested. Personally, I’m happy to see Zhongli return to Genshin Impact in Update 1.5: now that he’s been buffed I’m sure myself and others who skipped out on his first banner are more than eager to add him to our rosters.

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Mobile. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Genshin Impact site.